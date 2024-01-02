Minecraft movie may see Jack Black join as iconic blocky character

Minecraft is not slowing down, standing as the world’s most popular video game to date over a decade after its initial release. With over 300 million sales and an ever-expanding player base, Mojang’s sandbox game is undoubtedly one of the most influential virtual creations ever. Steve, a player character almost as recognizable as the game itself, could become even more famous now as we may witness Jack Black himself act as the beloved blocky figure in the upcoming Minecraft movie.

I’m embarrassingly excited about the Minecraft movie, mostly because I have no idea how they’ll turn the sandbox game into a full-length film. I’m now even more curious about it all after learning that not only will I see Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa take on a lead role, but maybe Jack Black, too. Yes, the very same Jack Black we know and love from Nacho Libre, Jumanji, Kung Fu Panda, and comedy rock duo Tenacious D.

According to Deadline, comedian Jack Black is allegedly a part of the new movie’s impressive cast. Sources reportedly claim that the School of Rock comedian is playing the role of Steve, with a plot that’s “still under wraps.” Aside from Black and Momoa, we know Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen are all joining the cast to act in Minecraft. Momoa himself is one of the film’s producers.

This isn’t the only video game-based film we may see Black act in, either. We know that the Emmy and Grammy Award winner recently starred in the Mario animation as Bowser and is taking on the role of snarky robot Claptrap for the Borderlands movie, alongside Kevin Hart and other big Hollywood actors like Cate Blanchett. It’s an exciting time to be both a gamer and a movie buff, that’s for certain.

