Minecraft maps reach new heights in this month’s Realms Plus

New Minecraft maps come along every so often thanks to special DLC packs and the Minecraft Marketplace, but one way to get a constant drip feed of new ones in this sandbox game is with a Realms Plus subscription. If you’re looking for new things to do regularly, then it might be worth a look, and November’s batch looks like a blast.

While a lot of players will probably prefer to wait for the Minecraft 1.20 update to start playing around with new maps and content, it’s not going to come around fast enough for everyone. Minecraft Realms Plus is a subscription that you might already have if you’re hosting your own personal server, but what you might not realise is that it also brings with it a lot of bonuses.

In short, you get a lot of extra Minecraft Marketplace stuff thrown in with your Realms Plus sub, and that means new maps and skins every month. This month features a few maps with heights as the main focus, including one where you have to try and jump from high up to land safely in 101 levels, and another where you’re trying to battle on some sky islands.

We’re not suggesting you get the subscription if you don’t have it already, but it’s a nice little bonus if you’ve got your own server going anyway and want to drag friends into some new Minecraft maps. The extra Minecraft skins are a nice bonus too. If you want the full breakdown of what you can get, check out the Minecraft website.

If you’re keen to check out other cool multiplayer bits, we recommend having a look at the best Minecraft servers. If you’d rather just try branching out a bit, then have a go at one of the best games like Minecraft for a change.