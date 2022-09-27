Minecraft skin pack lets you celebrate La Liga

A Minecraft skin is a great way to show off your love for something. Maybe you want to run around the world as Spider-Man, or you just want to enjoy having Steve’s beard back. There are plenty of skins out there to check out, but official skin packs are always interesting, and this one brings the magic of the beautiful game to Minecraft.

When we say beautiful game we don’t mean Minecraft with the best texture packs and best Minecraft shaders, we mean football. Playing football in Minecraft would be tricky to do, but that doesn’t mean you can’t put on a football shirt and run around shouting “GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!” if you want to.

That’s especially true now because La Liga, or the Campeonato Nacional de Liga de Primera División, is coming to Minecraft with a jersey from every single team from the league. That means you’ll be able to wear a skin to celebrate any of the best Spanish football teams going, and you can grab them all from the Minecraft Marketplace.

What’s interesting about this is that the collab is born of an official licensing agreement. These things happen in order to bring official DLC to Minecraft, but it’s not often you get to read about Minecraft on a football website blog. It’s definitely novel for a lot of us, but for the hardcore footie fans out there, we hope you enjoy this cool skin pack.

