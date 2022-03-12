Here’s a Minecraft mob museum a player made

Minecraft is undoubtedly one of the best building games on PC, and it’s always a wonderful surprise to see what the community has come up with. Like, for example, a Minecraft mob bestiary museum that catalogues all the game’s weird and wacky creatures in release order.

There’s still a while to go before the release of the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update, which will introduce several new mobs to the game – such as a creepy new monster called The Warden and a blue fairy with bat wings called Allay.

Before that happens, however, you may want to check out a full catalogue of every single mob added to Minecraft from the original “pre-Classic” 2009 version all the way to update 1.17. Made and displayed on Reddit by user HeeyMonster, the creator’s little mob museum consists of a line that neatly displays all the creatures when the player walks down it – starting with just Steve and ending with the likes of Axolotls and goats from the recent Caves & Cliffs update.

What really makes the bestiary is the way the mobs are stylishly displayed. Some of them are posing, some are towering above the others, and some interact with other mobs. The best is probably the parrots from version 1.12, who dance when the player puts on some music for them. Check it out below.

We can’t wait for that “unknown” section to be filled in. It might take a while, however.

