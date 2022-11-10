Minecraft mob Vex gets a new look in the weekly snapshot

The Minecraft mob Vex is getting a little visual upgrade. This is all thanks to the latest weekly snapshot that shows us a glimpse of the Minecraft 1.20 update to the sandbox game. That’s not all that’s included in this week’s update though, so let’s break it down.

If you’ve been playing for a while, then there’s a large chance that you’re already itching to get your hands on the Minecraft 1.20 update. There are always a lot of cool new bits and bobs to try out when a new update drops, and it’s an exciting time to be a fan of the game. That’s probably why there’s now a Minecraft snapshots toggle that lets you opt in or out of some upcoming features.

The new 22W45A snapshot brings in a new look for the Vex mob. The Vex is a special mob that spawns as part of an evoker’s summoning attack, and they’re kind of a pain to fight due to their small size and ability to fly around. The new look makes them a little easier to distinguish, but also just looks a bit cuter too. Sure, not everything in Minecraft needs to look cute, but we’re not going to complain about it.

This update also has some more creative inventory changes and adds Operator-only items to their own tab, and also a coloured blocks tab. It also makes a load of small tweaks across the board on that front, and if you want to know all about it, you can dive into the full update notes here.

If you’re keen to look into other changes to the game, we reckon you should have a read of the best Minecraft mods, as nothing is more exciting than finding a new one. We’ve also got a list of the best Minecraft servers too, if you want to jump into some multiplayer shenanigans.