Minecraft Mob Vote lets players shake up the sandbox game

The Minecraft Mob Vote is coming back again this year, and offers players and fans another chance to help influence a little bit of the future of one of the best sandbox games. It’s all part of Minecraft Live 2022, and while we don’t know which mobs will be on show yet, it’s still an exciting time.

At last year’s event the Minecraft Mob Vote resulted in us meeting, falling in love, and eventually being able to play with the Allay. The Allay is a helpful little fairy-like being that can give you a hand when it comes to dealing with certain materials, and is just cute to look at. It could well be that this year’s Minecraft mob is less useful, but we’ll have to wait to see for sure.

All we have on it so far is the official teaser from the Minecraft YouTube channel, which shows off three tiny characters chatting about the vote and also about chests underwater being filled with eggs. That’s probably not where we’d keep our eggs, but we’re not here to judge.

Minecraft Live 2022 was actually announced as happening on October 15 last month with one of the best trailers we’ve seen for the game. It’s just hard to argue with an army of marching and dancing frogs. We’re also not sure it’s even wise to argue with an army of dancing frogs, and we’d likely pass on the opportunity if it ever arose.

If you’re keen to vacuum up more Minecraft-style content, then we’ve actually got a list of some great free Minecraft games that’ll help you scratch that itch. It’s also always worth checking out the best Minecraft servers too, because there’s more to see out there than can ever be seen, and more to do than can ever be done. It’s the circle of life.