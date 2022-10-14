How to vote in the Minecraft mob vote 2022

You need to know how to vote in the Minecraft mob vote if you want your choice of passive mob to be added to the sandbox game. Ahead of Minecraft Live 2022, Mojang Studios announced that the format for voting would be different this year. With the vote live right now, fans need to get their choice logged before the event, so we’re here to make sure you don’t miss out.

As with previous years’ Minecraft mob votes, there are three new mobs to choose from in 2022, each of them a passive, fictional creature which in some way aids your experience in the survival game – unlike the infamous mob vote of 2017 which gave us the terrifying Phantom. The Sniffer is an ancient creature which hatches from eggs found in ocean chests, and will bring new plant life and a new farming mechanic to Minecraft. The Rascal lives – and hides – underground. If you can find it, you’ll be greatly rewarded with useful items to take mining. Finally, the Tuff Golem is a cute, customisable stone statue that comes to life, and can carry items around your base. Once you know which one has your vote, read on to find out how to log your opinion in the Minecraft mob vote 2022.

How to vote in the mob vote

There are three ways to vote this year: The Minecraft launcher, minecraft.net, and a special Bedrock map. All three are only available for the 24 hours leading up to Minecraft Live. The vote is open now, with more details on when it closes below.

On a special Bedrock server

Probably the most fun and social way to vote if you’ve got the time is to log into a special Bedrock Edition server. The server won’t go live until the start of the vote – keep reading for the exact time in your region – but you can familiarise yourself with where to go right now by launching the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft on your device and pressing the “Mob Vote” button on the left hand side on the launch page.

If you have trouble joining the carnival-themed map, it may just be busy, so keep persevering and you’ll get in. Do be aware that you will need to download the correct resource packs for the map, but this is made easy for you, with a simple pop-up before you load in.

You won’t be able to join the server on Java Edition, but Bedrock includes everyone, as both Windows PC and console players can get involved. Bedrock Edition is available on Game Pass for PC, and if you previously purchased Java Edition, you should now have access to Bedrock Edition through the Minecraft Launcher.

On Minecraft.net

If you don’t have Bedrock Edition, don’t worry, you can still make sure your vote is counted. One way is simply to head to the official Minecraft website, and place your vote there.

On the Minecraft Launcher

The final method available on PC, whether you have Bedrock Edition or not, is via the Minecraft Launcher. Simply load up the Launcher, but don’t click through to any edition. This option is therefore available to those with just Java Edition on PC. On the left hand side, you’ll see a new “Minecraft Live” option, which you can click to go through to the vote.

When is the Minecraft Live mob vote?

You have a whole day to participate in this year’s Minecraft Live mob vote, which is live now. You now have less than 24 hours to log on via one of the options above and cast your vote. Minecraft Live 2022 then starts as the vote closes at 9am PDT/12pm EST/5pm BST/6pm CEST on October 15, with the results to be announced during the stream. You can watch the broadcast on the official Minecraft YouTube channel.

That’s all the information you need to register your vote in this year’s fierce battle of the mobs. Of course, Minecraft Live should introduce us to the next huge update for the game, and we’ll be back with all the details on that once we know more. In the meantime, familiarise yourself with all the existing Minecraft mobs, including the terrifying Warden, who makes its home in Ancient Cities deep underground.