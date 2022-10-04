Minecraft sniffer guide for the mob vote 2022

Despite its somewhat off-putting name, the Minecraft sniffer is a cute mob that could be added to the popular survival game in 2023. Every year during Minecraft Live, the community gets the chance to vote on a new mob, giving you the chance to change Minecraft history. This year, the Sniffer was revealed to be the first of your choices for Minecraft Live mob vote 2022, with voting beginning on October 14.

In a cute clip shared online, Mojang Studios’ Tiny Jens and Tiny Agnes – cute, animated versions of the real-life team members – announced the sniffer, an ancient, turtle-like creature that just loves flowers. The pixelated pair also hinted at the mechanics the sniffer might bring to the sandbox game if it wins the vote later this month.

Minecraft sniffer details

From what we can see in the minute-long video, the Minecraft sniffer is a hairy – or perhaps mossy – prehistoric creature. The mob’s lore tells us that it has been extinct for some time, but if we vote it in, we may start finding mysterious eggs hidden in Underwater Ruin chests, which can be carefully nursed and hatched, bringing these bygone creatures back to the Overworld.

Once they’re back roaming the many Minecraft biomes, sniffers will do just what their name suggests. When they sniff, flowers will drop seeds. This is a brand new mechanic as, at the moment, Minecraft flowers only drop themselves. With seeds, we could have the chance to farm those flowers we currently can’t. In the reveal video, Tiny Agnes also hints that the Sniffer might also bring some new flora, perhaps a similarly ancient plant from its heyday.

We'll update you as soon as we know more about the other two choices in the vote