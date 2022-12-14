Minecraft mod turns every block into potential treasure

A Minecraft mod is an excellent way to change the sandbox game in a plethora of different ways. There is a Minecraft mod for just about anything you could ever think of, and it helps to give the game life way beyond that of others in the genre. This mod makes a small tweak to one of the game’s most central elements that helps make things a little easier, and adds a little more excitement to every block broken.

While some of the coolest Minecraft mods can change the game in phenomenal and obvious ways, like this Breath of the Wild mod, or this one that adds Half-Life 2 Gravity Guns to the game, there are others that are a little bit more subtle. For players who value the integrity of Minecraft over all else, it’s these mods that are more interesting to them, because they don’t want to add anything too over-the-top to the mix.

Well, this Minecraft mod changes one of the most fundamental aspects of the game: mining. The DarkMining – Better Block Drops mod simply alters what items drop when you’re mining a block. While you’ll still get the standard drop – a piece of dirt from a dirt block, for example – you’ll also have a chance for that block to drop something extra.

Dirt Blocks have a chance to drop potatoes, carrots, diamonds, and iron ingots, while higher-rarity blocks like End Stone can drop Ghast Tears or even Ladders. It also makes any ore blocks potentially drop twice their normal amount, and offers similar bonuses for other gems as well. If you like the sound of it, you can download the mod from CurseForge.

It’s a simple change, but one that helps make mining a lot more exciting, and it streamlines a lot of the early game in a fun way. This is especially great in those opening hours, because most of us have gone through the early stages of Minecraft 1,000 times, and a luck-based speed up that alters your opening hand can only be a good thing.

If you’re looking forward to the next big update, keep an eye on our guide on the Minecraft 1.20 release date. We’ve also got some truly eye-wateringly impressive Minecraft builds for you to look at as well, so don’t miss out on those.