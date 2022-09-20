Minecraft mod lets you summon Skyrim-style spectral tools

A Minecraft mod can completely change the game by adding Breath of the Wild-style mechanics, or something simpler like letting you see a lot of stats. The best Minecraft mods change all the time, but with the sheer volume of new ones that come out, it’s hard to keep track of them all, even if they add in something wonderful like Skyrim-esque summonable tools.

Technically they’re called Bound Tools, which we’re pretty sure is inspired by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. We’re not sure how many people used the bound weapons in Skyrim, but you could use the spells as a mage to avoid having to carry around normal weapons, and it made for a fun, if inefficient, way to clear the game, while also making you feel like a badass.

This Minecraft mod essentially adds the same idea to Mojang’s blocky masterpiece. In this sandbox game though, rather than just being able to summon a sword or two, you’ll be able to summon whichever tool you need. This should allow you to go out into the world digging without having to figure out how many pickaxes you need to take, or worry if you end up finding other blocks you need to deal with.

What’s even cooler, is that the mod also creates the tools with enchantments, which can make them a fair bit better than the standard tools you’ll likely be burning through earlier on in Minecraft. The cost of each summon is a single experience level per spell tier though, so do be aware that you may need an experience farm at home to avoid losing too much. If you like the sound of all of this, you can download the mod here.

