Minecraft movie release date set for Jason Momoa’s blocky debut

The Minecraft movie release date is set for 2025, with almost exactly two years to go until you can see Jason Momoa in the big-screen adaptation of the world’s biggest sandbox game. The film is set to be directed by Jared Hess, known for the likes of Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre, and will finally bring an end to its long, troubled development with its arrival next year.

The Minecraft movie has reportedly been in production as far back as 2014, when discussions were held between Mojang and Warner Bros about the potential for a Minecraft movie. Since then, the movie has changed directorial hands on several occasions, with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney previously helming the project in a past iteration.

Very little is known about the specifics of the cast, with only Jason Momoa confirmed to be among the names involved so far. The Hawaiian actor is most prominently known for his role as Aquaman in the film of the same title, along with DC’s 2017 Justice League movie. He also appears in The LEGO Movie 2, and features as Duncan Idaho in the 2021 Dune film.

Minecraft movie release date

Warner Bros has now announced that the Minecraft movie releases on April 4, 2025. This news (via IGN) comes as the publisher updates a number of its scheduled titles, with Aquaman 2 and The Color Purple both set for December 2023.

Personally, I’m fascinated to see how the movie manages to wrap the relatively light-form story of Minecraft into something for the cinema audience. It’s certainly doable – Telltale’s Minecraft series told a simple but compelling tale of several friends adventuring through the various biomes and fighting some of its most iconic enemies.

Meanwhile, the success of the two recent Sonic movies, alongside Detective Pikachu and the seeming promise of the Super Mario Bros movie, which has just arrived in US and UK theatres, shows that there’s certainly an appetite for videogame adaptations in the modern day. You can keep up with all the details on the Minecraft movie over at our sister site The Digital Fix.

