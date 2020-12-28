Watch the Doomslayer take on the Pinky demon in this Doom map for Minecraft

We were pretty excited when we spotted Doomed: Demons of the Nether earlier this year – it’s a mod-free resource pack for Minecraft that effectively turns the building game into id’s legendary FPS game. Now you can watch a boss fight from start to finish, featuring the Doomslayer in his first big showdown with the Pinky demon.

Fans of Doom (2016) will recognise the Minecraft versions of the basic weapons loadout here – there’s the dinky pistol, the combat shotgun, and even a chainsaw that can be used to spawn additional ammo by carving up zombies. All the sound effects from id Software’s shooter have made their way into Sibogy’s pack, as well – this really does feel like Doom, despite the blocky Minecraft geometry.

The Pinky itself is a little less threatening here than it is in Doom. It seems to be a modified version of Minecraft’s loveable cow, with the Pinky’s menacing snarl and a few new moves. Watch for the quick pirouette it does right after being hit with the shotgun at the start of the fight.

Here’s the full sequence:

Doomed: Demons of the Nether is still in the development stage at this point, but as we pointed out last time, you can keep up to date on the latest at its Planet Minecraft page. There’s also a community Discord server to join if you’d like to talk with fellow fans or the creators.