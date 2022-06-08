It looks like a Minecraft RTS game is coming from Dungeons devs

According to a report, a new Minecraft game is in development and it may be a strategy game from the team behind Minecraft Dungeons. While still only a rumour, it seems like a Minecraft RTS game is coming – could it be revealed at the Xbox Showcase during Summer Game Fest?

In case you missed the news yesterday, games journalist – and conduit for leaks and rumours – Jeff Gerstmann is leaving Giant Bomb and going off on his own, but don’t expect that to be the end of his revolving rumour mill. Now, in a video on his own Twitch channel (via ResetEra), Gerstmann states that there’s “a new Minecraft spin-off in development.”

Microsoft is apparently “testing it out” right now and Gerstmann says he’s seen some screenshots of it that make it look like a real-time strategy game “of sorts.” The player apparently controls a single unit on the field and orders units around “in a third-person view,” which sounds similar to something like Overlord. It will have “story and cutscenes” too.

As for who’s developing it, Minecraft Dungeons studio Double Eleven – which is currently working on Fallout 76 – has job listings for an unannounced “major IP, RTS game,” which sounds too big a coincidence to discount.

As for when this Minecraft RTS game will be announced, it’s entirely possible it could appear at the Xbox Showcase. If you want to know when that will be and the full Summer Game Fest schedule, you can check it out at that link.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.