Minecraft skins get seven more inclusive options

Minecraft skins can be something that some players don’t think about, but with so many ways to show off your own personality with custom ones in this sandbox game, it can be an exciting thing for a lot of players. The reason that custom Minecraft skins are such a big deal is at least in part because the default options have been lacking for a long time, but that’s finally changing.

The first and best Minecraft skin was Steve, who we all know and love, but he is, let’s be honest, something of a classic-looking video game protagonist. Alex then came to the game in August of 2014 as a more feminine option, but there’s been nobody new since. While the ability to make new skins and knowing how to change skins in Minecraft has helped offset the two vanilla options, it doesn’t scream inclusivity.

Thankfully, as part of Minecraft Live 2022. we got our first look at the brand-new Minecraft default skins, which are now available in-game. The new skins are Noor, Sunny, Ari, Zuri, Makena, Kai, and Efe. That means that, including Steve and Alex, there are now nine default Minecraft skins to choose from, and they cover a few more real-life variations in people.

While some parts of the internet won’t care about this at all, it’s wonderful to see Minecraft having these new options to better reflect the kind of people that play the game. Seeing yourself represented in a video game is something that many of us in the UK and US take for granted, and the more options there are, the more people can enjoy playing as themselves. In a game where creativity and expression are key, these new options help round things out a bit more.

