Minecraft snapshot 22W44A changes spawner functions and more

Each Minecraft snapshot offers a glimpse into the future of the sandbox game. You can never be 100% sure they’re going to be worth checking out, but it is fun to see what features could be included in the next big update, and also to see things get tweaked and fixed in real time.

While the Minecraft 1.20 update is still likely a ways off, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy checking out some of the intended features, items, and other little changes. That’s especially true as of the last snapshot too, where a new toggle was added to allow players to specifically try out or ignore 1.20 features. While the new Minecraft Snapshot 22W44A doesn’t add anything quite as notable, it’s still got a few interesting changes.

The new creative inventory is getting what is intended to be the final round of changes. This includes adding things like chests, barrels, and cauldrons to the Redstone blocks area, but it’s all mostly to help you find different items in a more natural way.

However, the new bits and bobs for spawners and Minecraft mob spawn eggs are the highlight for us. Spawners no longer have a default spawn type when placed, which makes them a bit easier to deal with. We’ve also now got access to Spawn Eggs for Ender Dragon, Iron Golem, Snow Golem, and Wither mobs. It just means things are a little freer, and could also make for some entertaining shenanigans when playing with friends. If you’re interested, you can read the full list of changes on the Minecraft website.

