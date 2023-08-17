Modern Warfare 3 is an upcoming FPS game that’s been on many of our minds, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Call of Duty entries yet. We got to see a lot of thrilling new features coming to Modern Warfare 3 during its reveal event today, from a launch time announcement to new maps galore. If you’ve been wondering about the Modern Warfare 3 release date or its features, then we’ve got all of the important highlights here for you.

MW3 is set to have “one of the greatest collections of Modern Warfare multiplayer maps,” including modernized versions with new modes of all 16 launch maps from Modern Warfare 2. There are also over 12 new core 6v6 maps and fan-favorite game modes like Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed. A brand-new mode is also coming to “core maps where these modes have never been experienced before,” and it’s a 3v3v3 dubbed ‘Cutthroat.’

Other new content coming includes the implementation of movement mechanics like the Tac-Stance, designed for tactical close-quarters combat. Gunsmith has also evolved “with the addition of After-Market Parts, allowing players to have enhanced customization and create new weapon combinations.”

You can also expect faster Aim Down Sights (ADS) out of slide, as well as refined reload cancels and slide cancels. Core multiplayer health is higher in MW3, too, which lengthens Time-to-Kill and all perks will be available at the start of a match, including the new silent movement perk, Covert Sneakers.

The Modern Warfare 3 release date was also revealed, and the game will be available globally on PC via Battle.net and Steam on Friday, November 10. If you’re interested in playing the open beta, you’ll be happy to learn it’s free on all platforms. If you pre-order MW3, you’ll gain early access. Digital pre-orders come with early campaign access, too, “up to a week prior to launch.”

New maps are also coming to Modern Warfare, in addition to the 16 core launch maps. On release day, you’ll be able to check out “four huge environments containing a host of new play spaces.” There are three brand-new battle maps or large-scale locations where the Ground War and Invasion game modes will be fought. There is also one War map “that will support the epic return and evolution of the popular War Mode.”

If you’re anything like me, then your core Call of Duty memories revolve around Zombies. One of the coolest things coming with the new CoD game is its giant Zombies map. “For the first time in the Modern Warfare universe, players can team up with other squads to survive and fight massive hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever.”

Not only is Zombies the most massive one yet, though, but it’s also an “open-world PvE extraction survival experience where core Zombies features come together with new mechanics.” Players will get to “face off against some of the biggest enemies in Call of Duty history.” A lot of thought went into the Zombies’ narrative design, too. It was described as “an unearthly Dark Aether story set in the Modern Warfare universe with missions, core Zombies features, and secrets to discover.”

The campaign narrative itself is a direct sequel to MW2 and is just as deep, following how “Captain Price and Task Force 141 must adapt or die in a fight against the ultimate threat.” That’s right, Vladimir Makarov is coming alongside the introduction of Open Combat Missions, “a new innovation that empowers player decisions” with “numerous additional paths and choices to complete objectives.”

It looks like Modern Warfare 3 has no shortage of content coming. If you’re excited to dive into MW3 soon, then you should check out some of these other great multiplayer games to keep yourself occupied until the new Call of Duty launches. Alternatively, browse through a few of these cool battle royale games if you want something else that’s competitive to play outside of Activision’s action-packed series.