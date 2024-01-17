What are the Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards? Another day, another new event for the online board game. It’s a wonder anyone can keep up with all these free goodies on offer. This time around, we see the return of Peg-E tokens and another full 30 minutes of High Roller bonuses.

Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards

Here are all the Cold Snap rewards and how you can earn them:

Milestone Points Reward 1 25 1 Green sticker pack 2 20 7 Peg-E tokens 3 40 25 dice rolls 4 45 Cash 5 150 90 dice rolls 6 40 10 Peg-E tokens 7 50 15-minute Rent Boost 8 55 1 Green sticker pack 9 65 Cash 10 375 220 dice rolls 11 60 15 Peg-E tokens 12 75 Cash 13 90 1 Green sticker pack 14 80 20 Peg-E tokens 15 100 10-minute Cash Grab 16 850 475 dice rolls 17 100 1 Yellow sticker pack 18 110 Cash 19 120 50 dice rolls 20 115 35 Peg-E tokens 21 1,300 700 dice rolls 22 150 1 Red sticker pack 23 160 Cash 24 175 55 Peg-E tokens 25 200 Cash 26 2,000 900 dice rolls 27 275 1 Blue sticker pack 28 300 10-minute High Roller 29 325 85 Peg-E tokens 30 400 100 dice rolls 31 1,600 Cash 32 450 150 dice rolls 33 500 `105 Peg-E tokens 34 650 Cash 35 750 5-minute Cash Boost 36 4,500 1,800 dice rolls 37 800 125 Peg-E tokens 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 1 Blue sticker pack 40 1,500 Cash 41 10,000 3,500 dice rolls 42 1,600 1 Purple sticker pack 43 1,700 20-minute High Roller 44 1,800 170 Peg-E tokens 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 800 dice rolls 47 3,000 1 Purple sticker pack 48 3,500 210 Peg-E tokens 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 7,500 dice rolls and 1 Purple sticker pack

You can earn a total of 16,310 dice by completing the Cold Snap event!

How to play Monopoly Go Cold Snap

Just like every one of the other Monopoly Go events, it shows up via a banner in the top portion of the screen toward the center whenever you launch the game. It’s available for only a couple of days, so you’ll need to be very quick if you want to fill the reward track.

To earn Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards, you need to land on Railroads, Community Chests, or Chance spaces. The icon for points this time around are snowflakes, of which you can get +2 for landing on Chance, +3 for settling on Community Chest, and +5 if you reach one of the four Railroads.

It’s worth noting that points aren’t cumulative, so they reset after you reach each milestone. There are plenty of eligible spaces this time around, so you stand a decent chance of winning big, especially if you use your multiplier bonuses.

When does Monopoly Go Cold Snap end?

The Monopoly Go Cold Snap event ends on January 19 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT. It follows the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza Event that finished up as this event was starting.

How to earn more Monopoly Go Cold Snap points

Earning more points toward the next Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards is as simple as landing on the qualifying spaces, but if you really want to win big, you can use multipliers to further boost your point-earning potential.

You can increase your multiplier by using up extra dice on a roll. Tap the icon in the right corner of the roll button to do this. If you have a lot of dice saved up, you have the option to select higher multipliers. This can go even higher whenever the High Roller buff is active.

