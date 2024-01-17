What are the Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards? Another day, another new event for the online board game. It’s a wonder anyone can keep up with all these free goodies on offer. This time around, we see the return of Peg-E tokens and another full 30 minutes of High Roller bonuses.
Monopoly Go Cold Snap is just the latest in a long line of Monopoly Go events during the current season, so do check back often. Before you go, though, don’t forget to check out the latest Monopoly Go dice links for some bonus goodies, and you can also give our list of the best online board games a glance while you’re here.
Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards
Here are all the Cold Snap rewards and how you can earn them:
|Milestone
|Points
|Reward
|1
|25
|1 Green sticker pack
|2
|20
|7 Peg-E tokens
|3
|40
|25 dice rolls
|4
|45
|Cash
|5
|150
|90 dice rolls
|6
|40
|10 Peg-E tokens
|7
|50
|15-minute Rent Boost
|8
|55
|1 Green sticker pack
|9
|65
|Cash
|10
|375
|220 dice rolls
|11
|60
|15 Peg-E tokens
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|1 Green sticker pack
|14
|80
|20 Peg-E tokens
|15
|100
|10-minute Cash Grab
|16
|850
|475 dice rolls
|17
|100
|1 Yellow sticker pack
|18
|110
|Cash
|19
|120
|50 dice rolls
|20
|115
|35 Peg-E tokens
|21
|1,300
|700 dice rolls
|22
|150
|1 Red sticker pack
|23
|160
|Cash
|24
|175
|55 Peg-E tokens
|25
|200
|Cash
|26
|2,000
|900 dice rolls
|27
|275
|1 Blue sticker pack
|28
|300
|10-minute High Roller
|29
|325
|85 Peg-E tokens
|30
|400
|100 dice rolls
|31
|1,600
|Cash
|32
|450
|150 dice rolls
|33
|500
|`105 Peg-E tokens
|34
|650
|Cash
|35
|750
|5-minute Cash Boost
|36
|4,500
|1,800 dice rolls
|37
|800
|125 Peg-E tokens
|38
|900
|Cash
|39
|1,000
|1 Blue sticker pack
|40
|1,500
|Cash
|41
|10,000
|3,500 dice rolls
|42
|1,600
|1 Purple sticker pack
|43
|1,700
|20-minute High Roller
|44
|1,800
|170 Peg-E tokens
|45
|7,000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|800 dice rolls
|47
|3,000
|1 Purple sticker pack
|48
|3,500
|210 Peg-E tokens
|49
|4,000
|Cash
|50
|17,500
|7,500 dice rolls and 1 Purple sticker pack
You can earn a total of 16,310 dice by completing the Cold Snap event!
How to play Monopoly Go Cold Snap
Just like every one of the other Monopoly Go events, it shows up via a banner in the top portion of the screen toward the center whenever you launch the game. It’s available for only a couple of days, so you’ll need to be very quick if you want to fill the reward track.
To earn Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards, you need to land on Railroads, Community Chests, or Chance spaces. The icon for points this time around are snowflakes, of which you can get +2 for landing on Chance, +3 for settling on Community Chest, and +5 if you reach one of the four Railroads.
It’s worth noting that points aren’t cumulative, so they reset after you reach each milestone. There are plenty of eligible spaces this time around, so you stand a decent chance of winning big, especially if you use your multiplier bonuses.
When does Monopoly Go Cold Snap end?
The Monopoly Go Cold Snap event ends on January 19 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT. It follows the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza Event that finished up as this event was starting.
How to earn more Monopoly Go Cold Snap points
Earning more points toward the next Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards is as simple as landing on the qualifying spaces, but if you really want to win big, you can use multipliers to further boost your point-earning potential.
You can increase your multiplier by using up extra dice on a roll. Tap the icon in the right corner of the roll button to do this. If you have a lot of dice saved up, you have the option to select higher multipliers. This can go even higher whenever the High Roller buff is active.
Those are all the tips and tricks we know to boost your chances of earning big Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards. While you’re at your PC, it may be worth turning your attention to the best free games to see if anything that’s compatible with mobile and PC takes your fancy. Alternatively, if it’s Monopoly’s gameplay you like, we have the list of best board games for your enterprising mind.