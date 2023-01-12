The next Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak update adds full hunter loadouts

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Title Update 4 is due out in February, and it adds a new hunter loadout feature that will make swapping gear and layers easier

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak update: A group of hunters in ornate gold and white armour stands in a city square talking with an older man who looks like an officer, he has a long grey beard and wears a fur-trimmed cloak, with a sword sheathed at his side
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Monster Hunter Rise

In the world of Monster Hunter, looking sharp is at least as important as keeping your blades keen, and the next Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak update is going to make it easier to do both. A new feature coming in Title Update 4 for the co-op game will allow you to create full ‘hunter loadouts’ that cover your hunter’s gear loadout, item selections, and layered armours.

Monster Hunter Rise has always allowed players to register loadouts for the kits they want to have on hand to easily swap in. However, these loadouts are currently divided up into three separate areas: there’s equipment loadouts for weapons and armour, item loadouts for things like potions and traps, and layered loadouts for the type of cosmetic transmogs that determine your hunter’s overall appearance.

When Title Update 4 arrives in February, you’ll be able to register all three of these together into a single hunter loadout, which will store each of the three component loadouts together – so swapping to any hunter loadout will swap in the gear, items, and look you’ve saved all at once.

The Monster Hunter team says it’ll be sharing more details every Wednesday leading up to the launch of Title Update 4 via the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, so you can check that out to stay up to date.

Check out our guide to the best games like Monster Hunter World on PC if you’re interested in some of the alternatives to Capcom’s long-running series. If you’re getting ready to start the expansion, have a look at our Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters list to get familiar with the new beasts you’ll be facing.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.