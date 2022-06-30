Want a list of all of the new Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters? The much-anticipated expansion to the popular RPG game is finally here, and we’re off to the land of Elgado to fight a bunch more beasts, creepy crawlies, and even a giant crab.

As you progress through the new Master Ranks, you may notice a lot of rematches against old adversaries from the base game. All of them are deceptively dangerous, thanks to their additional power and brand new attacks, but what you’re likely wondering is just how many new Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters and variants there are in the expansion.

All Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters

Currently, there are 11 new Monster Hunter Rise monsters and six new variants. Most are locked behind urgent quests that you need to complete to progress through the Master Ranks, and when defeated, they unlock new encounters. A handful of others are exclusively available during the endgame when you reach higher ranks. You’ll need to grind encounters with every monster to reach the highest Master Rank and fight against the most challenging beasts in the game.

Here is the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters list:

Monster name Location Hunter Rank requirement Daimyo Hemitaur Shrine Ruins Start of Sunbreak – you must have beaten Thunder Serpent Narwa in the main story to unlock the expansion Blood Orange Bishaten Shrine Ruins Third urgent quest Garangolm Citadel Last Master Rank 2 urgent quest Shogun Ceanataur Flooded Forest Master Rank 3 Aurora Somnacanth Frost Islands First Master Rank 3 urgent quest Lunagaron Citadel Last Master Rank 3 urgent quest Astalos Jungle Master Rank 4 urgent quest Seregios Sandy Plains Master Rank 4 Magma Almudron Lava Caverns Master Rank 4 Espinas Jungle Master Rank 4 urgent quest Gore Magala Citadel Master Rank 4 Pyre Rakna-Kadaki Lava Caverns and Jungle Master Rank 4 Malzeno Citadel Last Master Rank 4 urgent quest Shagaru Magala Citadel First Master Rank 4 urgent quest Gaismagorm Yawning Abyss Last Master Rank 5 urgent quest Furious Rajang Sandy Plains Master Rank 50 urgent quest Scorned Magnamalo Citadel Master Rank 100 urgent quest

At this time on launch, those are all of the new Monster Hunter Rise monsters. We already know several more are coming in the months ahead, including two variants in August 2022: Seething Bazelgeuse and Lucent Nargacuga. We’ll update this list, and all of the new monsters’ Hunter Rank requirements, as soon as we know more.

In the meantime, if you like games like Monster Hunter, plenty of alternatives are available on PC, including the previous game in the series.