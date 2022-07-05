Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Supple Piel location and how to get more

Are you looking for Supple Piel in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak? As soon as you begin the expansion to the popular RPG game, your priority is to craft better gear to survive Master Rank fights. Upgrading your armour not only helps you survive encounters with new Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters, but also against Rise’s menagerie of terrifying beasts, all of which get damage buffs, more overall health, and brand new attacks.

To make Master Rank weapons and armour, you need to scavenge materials by picking plants, mining ore veins, and salvaging parts from monsters big and small. Unfortunately, the Supple Piel is another one of those items in the Sunbreak expansion that, unless you know where to find them, their exact location will be a mystery. Luckily for you, we’ve gone to the trouble of hunting down this precious resource to save you time.

How to get Supple Piel in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

The only monster in the game that drops Supple Piel in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is the Zamite in Master Rank. These small monsters appear in the northeast corner of the Frost Islands, mainly in zones 4, 7, 8, 10, and 11. These amphibians are relatively docile if left alone, but attacking causes them to fight back.

Supple Piel has a 35% drop rate, making it the item with the highest drop rate for this small monster in Master Rank. In addition, you can also potentially loot some Sharqskin Scale (25%), Crushing Fang (25%), or Monster Guts (15%).

Once you have found some Supple Piel, you may also wish to attempt to pick up some Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak prized pelts from one of the other small monsters in the region. Alternatively, we recommend you check out our Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Awegite guide if you’re looking for the most efficient way to farm this resource.