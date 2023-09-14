Is Mortal Kombat 1 Steam Deck compatible? Playing Mortal Kombat 1 on the Steam Deck shouldn’t be a brutal experience, but the latest entry to the iconic fighting game franchise by NetherRealm Studios hasn’t yet been rated by Valve. As it stands, your fatalities may be better off kept to your gaming PC, once Mortal Kombat 1 launches.

The Mortal Kombat 1 system requirements demand a toasty 100GB of storage space before you can start testing your might against the latest roster of fighters. We recommend picking up one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck, especially if you own the 64GB version of the Valve handheld and need that precious extra space for game installs.

Is Mortal Kombat 1 Steam Deck compatible?

No, at launch Mortal Kombat 1 is not playable on the Steam Deck, and it hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility by Valve.

The latest iteration of the gruesome and fatality-inducing fighting game, Mortal Kombat 1, hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility. Currently, it sits on Steam with no official rating, though this is likely to change post-launch.

Other fighting games like Street Fighter 6 have earned spots on our Best Steam Deck games list, yet we don’t know if Mortal Kombat 1 will follow suit. Previous games in the franchise, such as Mortal Kombat 11, are currently unsupported on the PC gaming handheld, with Valve still “working on adding support.” While this doesn’t bode well for Mortal Kombat 1, there are plenty of official unsupported games on the Steam platform that run excellently on the Steam Deck.

It was announced, however, that Mortal Kombat 1 will use anti-piracy software, Denuvo DRM, which has often caught the blame for performance issues. Dead by Daylight, most notably, had been available on the Steam Deck for years, but due to the inclusion of Easy Anti-Cheat, it was only just classified as “verified” by Valve earlier this year.

Without an official word from NetherRealm Studios or Valve, we can only continue to speculate about the compatibility of Mortal Kombat 1 on the Steam Deck. Post-launch, you’ll probably be better off experiencing the reborn Mortal Kombat universe on your gaming PC instead.

The Mortal Kombat 1 release date is closer than ever, and whether you’re a fighting game newbie, or Mortal Kombat series veteran, our Mortal Kombat 1 tier list will help you find the perfect fighter to get your next flawless victory.