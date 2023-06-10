Tekken 8’s director gives his verdict on Mortal Kombat 1

Who says fighting games can’t live in harmony? The directors of both Mortal Kombat 1 and Tekken 8 have met up at Summer Game Fest, with the latter praising the former and the two posing for a quick photo, which just warms my heart. With the Mortal Kombat 1 release date on the horizon and Tekken 8 expected to follow soon after, it’s delightful to see the competition lifting each other up. It’s a great time to be a fan of fighters, that’s for sure.

Between Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and Tekken 8, 2023 is an absolute banger year for fighting games. I’ve been deep in Street Fighter 6 over the past week or so, and if all three of these games hit the same level of content and quality, we’re in for some great times ahead.

The Tekken 8 beta sign-up is even live right now, so be sure to get your King drip ordered and ready to go for when you can dive in. This isn’t all though, as Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon and Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada have met up at Summer Game Fest this weekend, the E3 replacement that creator Geoff Keighley is sure didn’t actually kill E3.

While Tekken 8 doesn’t appear to be at Summer Game Fest, attendees have had the chance to see and play Mortal Kombat 1, with Harada having some praise for the X-rated gameplay we’ve seen, and what he’s been given the opportunity to play.

“Just played Mortal Kombat 1 for the first time!” Harada says. “Thank you Ed Boon, that was fun!”

The two then posed for a photo, reaffirming that Harada might just be one the coolest people in our industry. I mean, just look at him.

If you’re excited about the Tekken 8 release date don’t worry, as while there’s no confirmed date just yet, it’s expected that the game will launch in either late 2023 or early 2024. With Street Fighter 6 already out and Mortal Kombat 1 just a few months away, giving these fighting game giants a chance to spread out is for the best.

