Mortal Kombat 1 voice actors and cast list

Who are the Mortal Kombat 1 voice actors? Though the Mortal Kombat series wasn’t the first fighting game to introduce characters from other franchises, the MK series has become synonymous with exciting guest fighters. Not only do these guest fighters look the part, but they even sound like their onscreen counterparts.

Mortal Kombat 1 reset the fighting game’s timeline, making sweeping changes to the status quo that MK fans have known for decades now. While there are a number of similarities, certain Mortal Kombat 1 characters and relationships have been completely flipped around. Find out which voice actors appear in the Mortal Kombat 1 cast to discover who voices your favorite characters.

Who are the Mortal Kombat 1 voice actors?

Here are the Mortal Kombat 1 voice actors and who they play in the cast:

Susan Eisenberg – Ashrah

– Ashrah Steve Blum – Baraka

– Baraka Jamieson Price – Ermac

– Ermac Phil LaMarr – Geras

– Geras Jacob Craner – Havik

– Havik Andrew Bowen – Johnny Cage

– Johnny Cage Jean-Claude Van Damme – Johnny Cage

– Johnny Cage Vic Chao – Kenshi

– Kenshi Kari Wahlgren – Kitana and Mileena

– Kitana and Mileena Sunil Malhotra – Kung Lao

– Kung Lao Kelly Hu – Li Mei and Madame Bo

– Li Mei and Madame Bo Matthew Yang King – Liu Kang

– Liu Kang Megan Fox – Nitara

– Nitara J.K. Simmons – Omni-Man

– Omni-Man John Cena – Peacemaker

– Peacemaker Vincent Rodriguez III – Raiden

– Raiden Noshir Dalal – Rain

– Rain Andrew Morgado – Reptile

– Reptile Ron Yuan – Scorpion

– Scorpion Daisuke Tsuji – Scorpion

– Scorpion Alan Lee – Shang Tsung

– Shang Tsung Mara Junot – Sindel

– Sindel Yuri Lowenthal – Smoke

– Smoke Kaiji Tang – Sub-Zero and Bi-Han

– Sub-Zero and Bi-Han Cherise Boothe – Tanya

– Tanya Unknown – Homelander

Steve Blum – Baraka

If you’re a child of the ‘00s, there’s almost no doubt you’ve heard his gruff tones in your Saturday morning cartoons. Blum has been the voice of the X-Men’s Wolverine for over a decade, and he’s well-known for his work in video games, TV shows, and anime. Baraka makes his return from MK11, though his allegiances likely haven’t changed despite the timeline reset. I mean, just look at Baraka’s face, it’s not like he’s going to suddenly become a good guy.

Phil LaMarr – Geras

Geras is one of the few characters who retains his memories from the previous timeline, as Liu Kang has ordered him to watch over the Hourglass to preserve the realm. Futurama fans will recognize Phil LaMarr as Hermes Conrad, but the veteran voice actor has been in hundreds of roles over his long career. In addition to his longstanding role as Samurai Jack, LaMarr even had a brief role in Pulp Fiction as Marvin.

Jean-Claude Van Damme – Johnny Cage

Yes, Colonel Guile himself from the Street Fighter movie makes his Mortal Kombat debut as the one and only Johnny Cage. In case you’re unfamiliar with Van Damme, he’s an ‘80s action star that inspired millions around the world to get into shape and start kicking ass. Van Damme’s role in the 1988 smash hit, Bloodsport, was the inspiration for Johnny Cage in the original Mortal Kombat. If you want to get your hands on the Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage, you’re going to need to purchase the premium edition of MK1.

Kelly Hu – Li Mei and Madame Bo

Kelly Hu makes her return from Mortal Kombat X and 11, but not as D’Vorah like last time. Instead, she takes on the role as Madame Bo, one of the minor story characters, and Li Mei, a fighter on the base roster. Hu is known best for her role as Karai in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon that ran between 2013 to 2017.

Megan Fox – Nitara

Megan Fox lends her acting talents to take on the role of Nitara, a vampire who needs to feast on blood in order to keep herself alive. Her motives in Mortal Kombat 1 are unclear right now, but she appears to be looking out for herself first and foremost. Fox is best known for her role as Mikaela Banes in the Transformers movie series.

John Cena – Peacemaker

John Cena, the former wrestler-turned-actor has shown off his acting chops outside of the ring. He’s appeared in Fast & Furious 9, Bumblebee, and most recently Peacemaker in the rebooted Suicide Squad movie. Christopher ‘Peacemaker’ Smith is one of the guest characters appearing in the first wave of DLC for Mortal Kombat 1. The self-proclaimed hero has an arsenal of weapons and he’s willing to kill anyone in the name of justice.

J.K. Simmons – Omni-Man

Omni-Man, the father of Invinicible from the titular comic book series, was revealed to be part of the first wave of DLC characters. It wouldn’t truly be Omni-Man without the voice of J.K. Simmons, who has been making the rounds when it comes to video games, recently appearing in Baldur’s Gate 3. Simmons is known for decades of both acting and voice acting work, including his powerful role as Terence Fletcher in the indie film, Whiplash.

Unknown – Homelander

While John Cena and J.K. Simmons have reprised their roles as Omni-Man and Peacemaker respectively, it appears the same can’t be said for Antony Starr. Starr, best known for his role as Homelander from The Boys, doesn’t appear anywhere in the credits for Mortal Kombat 1. This could change closer to Homelander’s arrival when he finally joins the game, but for now, it looks like Starr won’t be in Mortal Kombat 1.

