Grab a free copy of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth thanks to MSI

It’s common for free games to be given out with new graphics cards, but it’s much rarer to bag the latest releases with your new motherboard. Despite this, MSI is giving away Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth for free if you purchase select Z790 Max series motherboards, but you’ll need to be quick.

If you already have one of the best graphics cards but need to improve your rig with one of the best gaming motherboards instead, the MSI Z790 Max series is likely already on your radar. Our Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth review heaps praise upon a “tremendous RPG” so why not get a free copy if you’re already in the market for a motherboard?

The MSI x Like A Dragon promotion is running from Friday, January 26 – Monday, February 26, 2024. During this time, you will earn a free copy of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth if you purchase one of the following Z790 Max series boards; MAG Z790 Tomahawk Max WiFi, MAG Z790 Carbon WiFi II, MAG Z790 Edge TI Max WiFi, MEG Z790 Godlike Max, and the MEG Z790 Ace Max.

Redemption details are unclear, but often in these types of giveaways, you receive a code to your email once you register your product with MSI. This enables you to purchase the motherboard from any retailer like Amazon or Newegg without having to worry about eligibility.

No site we’ve seen so far is advertising this offer, but we expect promotional material to start being posted over the coming days. One of the eligible motherboards, namely the MAG Z790 Tomahawk Max WiFi, is currently on offer via MSI and Amazon for $279.99, a $20 saving over its full MSRP. If you take into consideration that Infinite Wealth is a $70 game, that would be a $90 total saving if you buy this motherboard.

If you already have your copy of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you can check out our best weapons and where to find them guide, then check out the voice actors and cast guide, to help you identify any familiar names and faces.