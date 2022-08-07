Multiversus arcade mode announced as first champions crowned

A Multiversus arcade mode joins ranked mode and new characters Rick and Morty for the season one update to the Warner Bros fighting game. Tony Huynh from developer Player First Games took to the stage to tease the game’s roadmap at EVO 2022 ahead of the top eight finals, which saw the team of Nakat and Void take the crown as the first Multiversus tournament champions after fighting back from the losers’ bracket.

Multiversus season one has been delayed, and while there is currently no set release date on the calendar, the official Twitter account for the game promises an announcement date “very soon.” Thanks to the announcement at EVO, we now know that a ‘classic arcade mode’ will be coming alongside the addition of ranked competition and the arrival of Morty, with his maniacal compatriot Rick set to arrive a little later down the line.

While full details haven’t been given about the incoming arcade mode, it’s expected to see players going up against a series of AI-controlled battles much like arcade modes found in most other fighting games. It can be played in co-op with a friend, and leakers suggest that the mode will have “up to ten stages” and feature three distinct difficulty settings. The arcade mode should provide a more distinct way for players to hone their skills outside of simple bot matches before heading into player vs player bouts.

The game’s first EVO 2022 tournament ended with a decisive victory from the duo of Nakat and Void, who were able to return from the losers’ bracket to run it back against the team of RoseJ and Mirrorman who had previously beaten them in the winners’ bracket final. Sporting the team of Wonder Woman and Tom & Jerry, Nakat and Void managed to overcome their opponents’ Velma and Bugs combination in the rematch to reset the bracket and bring the title home in decisive 3-0, 3-0 fashion.

Feast your eyes on this, MVPs: our Season 1 Snapshot! Stay tuned for an official Season 1 announcement date, coming very soon. #MultiVersus #Evo2022 pic.twitter.com/A5ObXKN7V6 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 7, 2022

