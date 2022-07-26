Want to know about the best Multiversus perks? That question has many different answers, a lot of them depending on which one of the 16 characters you’ve chosen to main in the Warner Bros-themed fighting game. We recommend checking out our Multiversus tier list if you want an idea of who the best fighters are on the roster.

Unlocking the best Multiversus perks requires you to level up the Mastery of every character to level 13. On top of this, you only get the ability to equip perks your allies have at level six, and the option to ‘train’ in any Ally perk at level nine. Training means you buy each perk for 150 coins, but if you want to have a strong perk, such as Taz’s Tasmanian Trigonometry, available for every character in the game, you need to spend over 2,000 coins. Doing this for all 16 fighters will be tedious, so you should prioritise which perks you want to unlock for your favourite character. Luckily, we’re here to help.

Best Multiversus perks list

We’ll go over exactly what all of these perks do later on, but to make things easier for you, here are all of the best Multiversus perks in one place on a character-by-character basis:

Character Signature perk Ally perks Shaggy One Last Zoinks Last Stand

Lumpy Space Punch

Snowball Effect Batman Bouncerang Lumpy Space Punch

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

That’s (Not) All Folks! Taz I Gotta Get In There! Tasmanian Trigonometry

School Me Once

Coffeezilla Garnet Electric Groove Percussive Punch Power

Static Electricity

Sturdy Dodger Jake the Dog Sticky Triple Jump

Lumpy Space Punch

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Finn the Human Going Out Of Business Stronger Than Ever

Wildcat Brawler

Slipper Customer Arya Stark Betrayal Snowball Effect

Percussive Punch Power

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Harley Quinn Smooth Moves Triple Jump

Slipper Customer

Fancy Footwork Wonder Woman Shield of Athena Back To Back

Stronger Than Ever

Kryptonian Skin Superman Sniper Punch Wildcat Brawler

Last Stand

Sturdy Dodger Iron Giant Afterburners School Me Once

Back To Back

Wildcat Brawler Steven Universe Bounce Bubble Triple Jump

Up, Up, And A-Slay

Ice To Beat You Reindog Fire Fluff Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Make It Rain, Dog!

School Me Once Velma Studied Shirt Cannon Sniper

Deadshot

Ice To Beat You Bugs Bunny Comin’ Through Doc Sturdy Dodger

Speed Force Assist

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Tom and Jerry Fly Fisher Shirt Cannon Sniper

Make It Rain, Dog!

Ice To Beat You

All Multiversus perks

Multiversus splits perks into two categories: Signature perks and Ally perks. Signature perks alter a character’s moves and, thus, are unique to them, but you only get to select one of them to use in matches.

Ally perks come in three styles: Offense, Defense, and Utility. You can choose up to three of these perks at a time, and they can be in any combination of colours. The only restriction is that you can’t choose the same perk card twice.

Multiversus Signature perks

You can unlock at least two Signature perks for all 16 characters, but a handful of them, namely Harley Quinn, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Iron Giant, have three instead. The additional Signature perk gives them more options, but realistically only one of them is viable for competitive play. Here are all of the Multiversus Signature perks:

Shaggy

Hangry Man – if Shaggy has a sandwich equipped, he can quickly charge rage at the cost of eating his sandwich (Affects Down-Special and Neutral-Special).

– if Shaggy has a sandwich equipped, he can quickly charge rage at the cost of eating his sandwich (Affects Down-Special and Neutral-Special). One Last Zoinks – Shaggy gains rage automatically after passing 100 damage.

Batman

Precision Grapple – Batman’s grappling hook emits a powerful blast when Batman arrives at his destination. However, he deals less damage and knockback while his grapple reels him in.

– Batman’s grappling hook emits a powerful blast when Batman arrives at his destination. However, he deals less damage and knockback while his grapple reels him in. Bouncerang – hitting an enemy with the Batarang while it’s returning to Batman will apply maximum stacks of Weakened.

Taz

Iron Stomach – after Taz eats a projectile, he will burp an anvil item instead of the projectile he ate.

– after Taz eats a projectile, he will burp an anvil item instead of the projectile he ate. I Gotta Get In There! – Taz’s allies can jump into his dogpile, giving it more damage, increased knockback, a longer duration, and armor.

Garnet

Marker – Garnet’s rocket gauntlets will spawn her marker at their location when they are destroyed. The marker will not spawn if it is on cooldown.

– Garnet’s rocket gauntlets will spawn her marker at their location when they are destroyed. The marker will not spawn if it is on cooldown. Electric Groove – applying Shocked to enemies as Garnet or her ally grants stacks of Garnet’s rhythm.

Jake the Dog

Stay Limber, Dude – Jake’s House ability bounces back into the air after hitting the ground.

– Jake’s House ability bounces back into the air after hitting the ground. Sticky – enemies that touch Jake while he’s stretching are briefly stunned, making them easier to hit with his buns.

Finn the Human

Going Out Of Business – all the items in Finn’s shop are discounted by 200 gold for 10 seconds after Finn’s ally is rung out. The discount is permanent after Finn reaches 100 damage.

– all the items in Finn’s shop are discounted by 200 gold for 10 seconds after Finn’s ally is rung out. The discount is permanent after Finn reaches 100 damage. On The House! – generate a free gem after connecting a fully charged ground attack.

Arya Stark

Trophy – when Arya knocks out an enemy, she automatically obtains their face.

– when Arya knocks out an enemy, she automatically obtains their face. Betrayal – hitting an ally with Arya’s dagger has a longer cooldown but gives the ally an Enraged buff. If Arya dashes to a dagger on an ally, she Enrages herself.

Harley Quinn

Smooth Moves – Harley’s ground and air specials also become dodges, giving her brief invulnerability at the beginning of the attack.

– Harley’s ground and air specials also become dodges, giving her brief invulnerability at the beginning of the attack. Glove Control – Harley can aim the direction she fires her boxing glove on her air Down-Normal attack.

– Harley can aim the direction she fires her boxing glove on her air Down-Normal attack. Confetti Explosion – instead of Igniting at max stacks, Harley’s Confetti debuff creates a large explosion launching enemies upward.

Wonder Woman

Shield of Athena – dodging creates a barrier that blocks enemy projectiles. The barrier goes on cooldown after a successful block.

– dodging creates a barrier that blocks enemy projectiles. The barrier goes on cooldown after a successful block. Grapple of Hermes – Wonder Woman’s lasso will grapple lightning out of the air and pull her to its location.

– Wonder Woman’s lasso will grapple lightning out of the air and pull her to its location. Whip of Hephaestus – the tip of Wonder Woman’s lasso has a powerful knockback sweet spot.

Superman

Sniper Punch – extends Superman’s aim punch range. The damage and knockback from the aim punch are increased at long distances but decreased in close quarters.

– extends Superman’s aim punch range. The damage and knockback from the aim punch are increased at long distances but decreased in close quarters. Flaming Re-Entry – the landing from Superman’s leap attack ignites enemies and leaves a firewall on the ground.

– the landing from Superman’s leap attack ignites enemies and leaves a firewall on the ground. Break the Ice – Superman deals additional damage to fighters debuffed by Ice. The additional damage scales with stacks of Ice.

Iron Giant

Afterburners – when Iron Giant’s rocket boots ignite the ground, they leave behind firewalls.

– when Iron Giant’s rocket boots ignite the ground, they leave behind firewalls. Wrong Side of the Bed – Iron Giant spawns with some of his rage meters already filled.

– Iron Giant spawns with some of his rage meters already filled. Static Discharge – Iron Giant’s passive grants a stack of Thorns for each unique source of grey health.

Steven Universe

Green Thumb – Watermelon Steven grows larger and deals more damage the longer he is alive.

– Watermelon Steven grows larger and deals more damage the longer he is alive. Bounce Bubble – enemies have their hit stun extended and velocity increased after getting knocked into Steven’s wall or platform shields.

Reindog

Fire Fluff – Reindog’s fireball creates a larger firewall upon hitting the ground.

– Reindog’s fireball creates a larger firewall upon hitting the ground. Crystal Pal – Reindog’s crystal follows him as it descends.

Velma

Studied – Velma spawns with one piece of evidence already collected.

– Velma spawns with one piece of evidence already collected. Knowledge Is Power – Velma’s ally receives seven grey health for a few seconds after picking up evidence.

Bugs Bunny

Lingering Love – Bugs’ kiss leaves behind a floating heart. Enemies who run into it will be charmed, but this perk significantly reduces charm’s duration.

– Bugs’ kiss leaves behind a floating heart. Enemies who run into it will be charmed, but this perk significantly reduces charm’s duration. Comin’ Through Doc – after leaving an existing tunnel, Bugs Bunny and his allies release a shockwave that damages nearby enemies.

Tom and Jerry

Fly Fisher – Tom’s fishing pole is weaker, but if he hits the ground or a wall with it, he will pull himself to that terrain.

– Tom’s fishing pole is weaker, but if he hits the ground or a wall with it, he will pull himself to that terrain. Dynamite Split – reflecting Tom’s dynamite with his tennis racket will split it into three dynamite sticks.

Ally perk list

There are currently 43 of these Ally perks, and more are likely coming as new characters arrive in the multiplayer game. Here are all of them, broken down into three categories:

Offense

Shirt Cannon Sniper – your team’s projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victims. (15% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team’s projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victims. (15% if your ally also chooses this perk) Deadshot – your team deals 5% increased damage with projectiles. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team deals 5% increased damage with projectiles. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk) Lumpy Space Punch – your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks in the air. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks in the air. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk) Collateral Damage – your team deals one additional damage when knocked back enemies collide with a wall or the floor. (two additional damage if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team deals one additional damage when knocked back enemies collide with a wall or the floor. (two additional damage if your ally also chooses this perk) That’s (Not) All, Folks! – ringing out enemies while near the blast zone pushes the attacker back towards the centre of the map. (push is stronger and has a larger radius if your ally also chooses this perk)

– ringing out enemies while near the blast zone pushes the attacker back towards the centre of the map. (push is stronger and has a larger radius if your ally also chooses this perk) Painted Target – your team deals 5% more damage when hitting enemies in hit stun. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team deals 5% more damage when hitting enemies in hit stun. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk) Snowball Effect – your team deals 7% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damage. (15% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team deals 7% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damage. (15% if your ally also chooses this perk) Make It Rain, Dog! – your team receives 20% increased projectile speed. (25% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives 20% increased projectile speed. (25% if your ally also chooses this perk) Wildcat Brawler – your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk) Second Wind Beneath Your Wings – your team refreshes Air-Special attacks after ringing out an enemy. (refreshes all air attacks and options if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team refreshes Air-Special attacks after ringing out an enemy. (refreshes all air attacks and options if your ally also chooses this perk) Up, Up, And A-Slay – your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies upward. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies upward. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk) Percussive Punch Power – your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies horizontally. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies horizontally. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk) Ice to Beat You! – your team’s projectiles deal one stack of Ice if they knock enemies back. (Two stacks instead if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team’s projectiles deal one stack of Ice if they knock enemies back. (Two stacks instead if your ally also chooses this perk) That’s Flammable, Doc! – for three seconds after knocking back an enemy with a projectile, your team can melee attack that enemy to ignite them for one second (Ignite that enemy for two seconds if your ally also chooses this perk)

– for three seconds after knocking back an enemy with a projectile, your team can melee attack that enemy to ignite them for one second (Ignite that enemy for two seconds if your ally also chooses this perk) Static Electricity – after allies move on the ground for four seconds, their next projectile applies Shocked to enemies. Leaving the ground restarts the timer. (next projectile applies Shocked to enemies after two seconds of charge if your ally also chooses this perk)

– after allies move on the ground for four seconds, their next projectile applies Shocked to enemies. Leaving the ground restarts the timer. (next projectile applies Shocked to enemies after two seconds of charge if your ally also chooses this perk) Hit ‘Em While They’re Down – your team deals 5% increased damage when hitting debuffed enemies. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team deals 5% increased damage when hitting debuffed enemies. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk) I’ll Take That – your team receives a 0.5-second refund on ability cooldowns after hitting debuffed enemies (a one-second refund if your ally also chooses this attack)

– your team receives a 0.5-second refund on ability cooldowns after hitting debuffed enemies (a one-second refund if your ally also chooses this attack) Slippery When Feint – your team receives a 10% increased dodge distance when dodging out of an attack hit cancel. (20% increased dodge distance if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 10% increased dodge distance when dodging out of an attack hit cancel. (20% increased dodge distance if your ally also chooses this perk) Armor Crush – your team’s fully charged attacks break armor. (breaks armor at 75% charge if your ally also chooses this perk)

Defense

‘ Toon elasticity – your team receives a 20% reduction to their ground and wall bounce velocity. (25% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 20% reduction to their ground and wall bounce velocity. (25% if your ally also chooses this perk) Stronger Than Ever – your team receives armor for five seconds after respawning. (seven seconds if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives armor for five seconds after respawning. (seven seconds if your ally also chooses this perk) Slippery Customer – your team receives a 10% longer dodge invulnerability window. (15% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 10% longer dodge invulnerability window. (15% if your ally also chooses this perk) Kryptonian Skin – your team receives a 4% reduced incoming damage. (6% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 4% reduced incoming damage. (6% if your ally also chooses this perk) Back To Back – your team receives a 6% reduced damage when near an ally. (12% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 6% reduced damage when near an ally. (12% if your ally also chooses this perk) Boundless Energy – your team receives 10% faster dodge invulnerability recharge. (20% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives 10% faster dodge invulnerability recharge. (20% if your ally also chooses this perk) Clear the Air – your team destroys enemy projectiles after successfully neutral dodging the projectile. (reflects the projectile instead if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team destroys enemy projectiles after successfully neutral dodging the projectile. (reflects the projectile instead if your ally also chooses this perk) Sturdy Dodger – your team receives armor for one second after successfully neutral dodging a projectile. (armor for three seconds if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives armor for one second after successfully neutral dodging a projectile. (armor for three seconds if your ally also chooses this perk) Absorb ‘n’ Go – your team receives a 7% ability cooldown refund after being knocked back by a projectile. (15% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 7% ability cooldown refund after being knocked back by a projectile. (15% if your ally also chooses this perk) School Me Once… – your team receives a projectile block buff for two seconds after being knocked back by a projectile. (four seconds if your ally also chooses this perk)

Utility

Tasmanian Trigonometry – your team receives a 15% increased base knockback influence. (25% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 15% increased base knockback influence. (25% if your ally also chooses this perk) …in a Single Bound! – your team receives a 10% increased jump speed. (15% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 10% increased jump speed. (15% if your ally also chooses this perk) Leg Day Champ – your team receives a 10% increased jump height. (15% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 10% increased jump height. (15% if your ally also chooses this perk) Gravity Manipulation – your team receives a 10% increased fast fall speed. (20% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 10% increased fast fall speed. (20% if your ally also chooses this perk) Hit Me If You’re Able – your team receives a 5% increased dodge speed. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 5% increased dodge speed. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk) Last Stand – your team deals 10% increased damage after reaching 100 damage. (10% increased damage after reaching 90 damage if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team deals 10% increased damage after reaching 100 damage. (10% increased damage after reaching 90 damage if your ally also chooses this perk) The Purest of Motivations – your team deals 15% increased damage for ten seconds wherever an ally rings out. (15 seconds if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team deals 15% increased damage for ten seconds wherever an ally rings out. (15 seconds if your ally also chooses this perk) Fancy Footwork – your team receives a 5% increased dodge distance. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 5% increased dodge distance. (10% if your ally also chooses this perk) Aerial Acrobat – your team receives a 10% increased air acceleration. (20% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 10% increased air acceleration. (20% if your ally also chooses this perk) Triple Jump – your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air. (always have the extra jump if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air. (always have the extra jump if your ally also chooses this perk) Coffeezilla – your team receives a 10% reduced ability cooldown duration (15% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 10% reduced ability cooldown duration (15% if your ally also chooses this perk) Speed Force Assist – your team receives a 4% increased base movement speed. (8% if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 4% increased base movement speed. (8% if your ally also chooses this perk) I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge – your team receives a 10% ability cooldown refund after dodging an attack. (15% refund if your ally also chooses this perk)

– your team receives a 10% ability cooldown refund after dodging an attack. (15% refund if your ally also chooses this perk) Retaliation-Ready – your team grants allies three grey health for three seconds after knocking back enemies with projectiles. (four grey health if your ally also chooses this perk)

In the immortal words of Porky Pig, “that’s all folks”! You should now have everything you need to configure your favourite fighter with the best Multiversus perks. Who knows, you may get some Multiversus toast if you impress your teammates. If you’ve had enough of Multiversus for the time being, you can always check out the best free PC games list to see if something else takes your fancy.