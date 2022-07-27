Multiversus new characters speculation: upcoming fighters

Want to know all about the new Multiversus characters? With a pretty sizeable roster already, the popular fighting game is picking up plenty of steam now that it’s in open beta. It also helps that Multiversus is a platform fighter similar to Super Smash Bros, and it’s completely free-to-play across PC and consoles.

New Multiversus characters are coming to the game every season, and each of these fighters takes their rightful place somewhere on the Multiversus tier list. It’s a tricky balancing job as, eventually, you can train them in as many Multiversus perks as you want, but new fighters can bring wildly different strategies.

Confirmed new Multiversus characters

We have confirmation of two new Multiversus characters expected to join the roster with the Season 1 drop on August 9, 2022. Here’s what we know about them so far:

Rick Sanchez

Rick and Morty season 6 release date is coming sometime this year, so it makes sense to include the dimension-hopping nihilistic scientist. Otherwise known as Rick C-137, he is no stranger to multiversal travel, regularly getting into spats with other versions of himself and his grandson, Morty.

Rick is a Mage-type character with a similar focus on ranged attacks thanks to his arsenal of guns and similarly weaponised inventions. His portal gun may play a large part in his gameplay strategy.

Morty Smith

Rick’s grandson Morty is a confirmed playable character, and like his grandfather, he’s no stranger to multiverses, thanks to Rick’s portal gun. Unlike Rick, the official website doesn’t state which version of Morty this character is – alternative Mortys have drastically different personalities. We’ll assume this is C-137 Morty, as he doesn’t look too different from the show.

Morty is yet another Bruiser-type character. He’ll likely punch and kick his way to victory, but since we’ve not seen him in action yet, it’s hard to tell for now.

As well as being active fighters, the LeBron character reveal trailer also gives us a taste of the new Rick and Morty-themed stage. Set on a huge music stage with several Cromulons floating in the background, they’re likely judging if your fight is entertaining enough to spare humanity.

Upcoming Multiversus new characters speculation

While we know that Rick and Morty are coming to Multiversus, we’ve seen leaks and teases of at least one other character we expect to see more of in the future.

Gandalf the Grey

When Multiversus was just a rumour, several stories indicated that there would be a Lord of the Rings tie-in. However, the biggest hint we can confirm is a hidden detail in the Trophy’s E.D.G.E. stage. Some very observant people pointed out that you can just about see the Eye of Sauron’s reflection in the water. This would make sense, given that Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is set to launch in September.

As collected by Dexterto, there is also a leaked image that shows off several fighters from what looks like an early game build. All the playable fighters shown here are in the final game except Gandalf the Grey. Unfortunately, this image is the only evidence we have of Gandalf in the game, so do take this with a bucket-load of salt.

That image also shows off a stage we’ve never seen before, and honestly, we’re not sure where its set. The only identifying traits we have for it are that it’s named ‘Lion Guard’, has yellow banners with lion heads, and has floating islands in the background. This could be an original stage, like how Reindog is a wholly unique character explicitly made for Multiversus. However, this stage may be a hint at another character.

Multiversus characters we’d like to see

Given that we don’t have many characters in the pipeline, we thought it would be fun to pick our own playable fighters. To make our picks realistic, only characters affiliated with Warner Bros count.

Firstly, we only have one DC character we could consider a villain in the current roster – Harley Quinn. Since Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman are all in Multiversus, a couple of supervillains would balance things out. Lex Luthor in his mech suit acting as a tank or Cheetah as an assassin-type fighter would fit the bill nicely.

With both Bugs Bunny and Taz as the current representatives of Looney Tunes’ golden age, we could easily see the likes of Marvin the Martian or Daffy Duck joining the roster. Unfortunately, Hanna Barbera cartoons only have Scooby-Doo characters representing them in Multiversus, so why not have at least one of the colourful cast from The Flintstones in the roster? Our money is on either Fred or Dino.

Outside of this, the world is our oyster. After asking around the PCGamesN team for thoughts, here are some of our picks:

Skeletor (Masters of the Universe) – he would be a formidable bruiser-type character who would sneer as part of his taunt.

(Masters of the Universe) – he would be a formidable bruiser-type character who would sneer as part of his taunt. Brienne of Tarth (Game of Thrones) – she would be a nearly unstoppable tank class, showing expert swordsmanship in both the novels and the TV series. It would make sense as Arya is in the game and the House of the Dragon spinoff series is nearly here.

(Game of Thrones) – she would be a nearly unstoppable tank class, showing expert swordsmanship in both the novels and the TV series. It would make sense as Arya is in the game and the House of the Dragon spinoff series is nearly here. Mad Max (Mad Max: Fury Road) – because who doesn’t want to see him walk up to the Iron Giant and kneecap it with a sawn-off shotgun?

(Mad Max: Fury Road) – because who doesn’t want to see him walk up to the Iron Giant and kneecap it with a sawn-off shotgun? Michael Jordan (Space Jam) – if LeBron James can be here, why not the original leader of the Tune Squad?

(Space Jam) – if LeBron James can be here, why not the original leader of the Tune Squad? Yakko, Wakko, and Dot (Animaniacs) – to embrace the chaos, why not have all three as swappable modes for one character like in the Mega Drive game?

(Animaniacs) – to embrace the chaos, why not have all three as swappable modes for one character like in the Mega Drive game? Morpheus (The Matrix) – all of the Matrix characters could work here, but Morpheus’ mastery of martial arts would make him a formidable assassin type.

We leave you with our Multiversus new character picks, alongside the fighters already rumoured and confirmed as coming to the multiplayer game. Don’t forget to check out our guide on how Multiversus toast works. We also have a list of other free PC games just in case there is another instance of maintenance downtime and you want something to play to pass the time.