New World “Fresh Start Worlds” roll out next month

MMORPG New World will have "Fresh Start Worlds" available beginning in November, where you can experience Aeternum as it was before everyone arrived

Amazon Games’ MMORPG New World is adding ‘Fresh Start World’ servers at the beginning of next month. Starting November 2, you’ll be able to join brand new servers in which Aeternum is just like it was at the launch of New World – but with all the improvements and streamlining that’s happened in the meantime.

“We’ve received a lot of requests for Fresh Start Worlds, so we are using the time between the Brimstone Sands release and the opening of these worlds to ensure you have a high quality, fresh start,” Amazon Games explains. Brimstone Sands, New World’s upcoming new story expansion, goes live October 18.

In the Fresh Start Worlds, Amazon Games says, “all coins, loot, and characters must originate in these servers. That means no powerful or rich adventurers can transfer into any of the new worlds.”

As the studio explains, these fresh start servers are meant to be a blank canvas where players can ‘start over’ and experience New World’s “new streamlined quests, points of interest, and revised storyline.”

You can check some of that stuff out on the PTR already before the servers themselves go online November 2.

