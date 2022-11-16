New World server merges coming as Thanksgiving event begins

New World server merges are on the way for the MMORPG from Amazon Games Orange County, which will see the MMO’s legacy worlds combined to help keep player populations at a healthy level. Following the launch of New World Fresh Start Worlds, designed to give long-time players a chance to start over, the developers are now looking to merge some of the legacy servers in light of population shifts. Meanwhile, the New World Turkulon event has launched in-game as part of New World update 1.7.2 to celebrate the Thanksgiving season.

The New World legacy world server merges will happen on November 18 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT / 4pm CET / 2am AET. In Central Europe, Thule will merge into Caer Sidi, Ishtakar into Abaton, Albraca into Nilfheim, and Jotunheim into Tupia. In US East, Barataria and Krocylea will merge into Heliopolis; in US West Camelot will merge into Aukumea. South America will see Lanka and Apsu merge into Atlantis. Finally, in Australia Agartha will merge into Eridu. Amazon says these are all the currently planned merges, but it will continue to monitor and consider if more are necessary in the future.

New World patch 1.7.2 released on November 15, and includes the arrival of the aforementioned Turkulon event. It also includes a number of updates tweaking the game’s UI and addressing crash issues, along with a number of other bug fixes. The full New World update 1.7.2 patch notes can be found below.

New World 1.7.2 patch notes

Combat/AI

Fixed an issue that allowed the previous weapon’s ability to be cast when eating while swapping weapons.

Fixed an issue that caused the visual effects on the Firestaff Faerie Fire skin to appear in the wrong position.

Fixed an issue that caused the Heartrune of Stoneform to give a permanent speed boost after cleansing certain status effects.

Fixed an issue that caused players to desync while triggering an ability if their ability was used after unequipping an active weapon and exiting the inventory.

Fixed an issue that allowed Faction Control Points to be held by a dead player.

Expedition – Fixed an issue that caused Heru’s Divine Doom spell to end earlier than intended.

Updated numerous weapon mastery ability perks to ensure that they cannot be triggered off of DoTs.

Weapons

Ice Gauntlet – Fixed an issue that allowed Entombed to remain active while using committed Heartrune abilities.

Blunderbuss – We have re-enabled two upgrades on the Blunderbuss Weapon Mastery Tree: Apparatus and Barbed Netting.

Economy/Progression

Fixed an issue that caused Nightveil Hallow items with over 600 Gear Score to no longer Bind to the player following an update in the last patch that made them Bind on Equip.

Fixed an issue that caused certain skins to no longer glow.

User Interface

Tentative fix for achievements and titles not appearing in the user interface.

Improved message clarity for when the player is on a full server.

World Experience

Improved handling of Steam outage during gameplay. Most players should now be able to continue playing during short Steam outages.

Fixed an issue that caused character transfers to get blocked if players had an outstanding Company invite.

Quests

Fixed an issue that caused Yonas to not appear for some players on the quest Destiny Unearthed.

Fixed an issue that caused Anubis to not spawn during the quest Awakening Anubis.

Fixed a bottleneck on the quest Bear Co-Habitation by increasing the number of bears that will spawn in the area.

Fixed an issue that made players unable to progress past Camp Tier 2.

We have re-enabled rewards for the following events: ‘Sneed’s Revenge’ and ‘Rumble on the Docks.’

Experience Changes

We changed the amount of experience given by the following encounters: ‘Rumble on the Docks,’ ‘The Captain’s Arrival,’ and ‘Sneed’s Revenge.’

Defeating any of these encounter bosses will no longer give experience as an extra reward. The encounter experience rewards are now more in-line with the level of each encounter.

Patch notes via MassivelyOP.

The recent update has seen huge success, with the New World player count increasing by 10x overnight after the arrival of the Fresh Start Worlds. However, fans have also spotted that an increase to their New World taxes has rolled out. If you’re looking to jump on the hype train, our New World beginner’s guide will get you started on the right foot, as well as our guide to the New World factions and how to pick one. Check out the New World system requirements if you’re wondering whether your machine is up to scratch.