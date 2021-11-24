New World devs are improving the early and mid-game for solo players

Amazon Games is working on new content to make New World’s early to mid-game more enjoyable, particularly for solo players. In a recent interview with PCGamesN, game director Scot Lane points to the MMORPG‘s earlier stages and endgame when asked what areas of PvP and PvE the team has identified as underdeveloped.

“We know we have some work to do to improve the experience in the early-mid game (especially for solo players) and have already begun working on content to improve that experience,” he tells us. “Our goal is to keep responding to what players ask for, and feedback from players will continue to help shape New World’s direction.”

As for what these kind of improvements could look like, Lane points to the recent introduction of the Varangian Raiders. The new gang of foes was added in the recent Into The Void update, with story-led quests giving you a sense of who they are. “So far, only a few Varangian camps have shown up in the player-inhabited parts of Aeternum, but all indications are that we’ll be seeing more of them,” he tells us.

“We are also continuing to add more quests for the early and mid-game players. New quest types are being added, and they will help unfold more of the mysteries of Aeternum. We understand that some players would like to focus more on solo gameplay, and we are doing more to make that viable through alternate quest lines, and more solo-supported gameplay.”

New World’s endgame has been a popular topic of conversation over the past week. Following the recent update, players took to Reddit to share that elite enemies had become much harder to kill, making top-tier loot grinding more laborious. The backlash prompted Amazon Games to acknowledge the undocumented changes, explaining that the idea had been to keep content challenging.

For Lane, the way forward is providing players with multiple enticing avenues to hunt for endgame loot, rather than have them drawn to a single source that may dry up when an update lands.

“We have to do a better job of driving players to all of our endgame activities,” Lane acknowledges. “Right now, they are being driven to a very small portion of our endgame mechanics and it is rightfully leaving them wanting more. We also have new endgame content on the not-too-distant horizon that we are really excited to share with players.”

We also spoke to Lane about the chances of a New World winter festival, which you can read about at that link. What’s an MMORPG without some seasonal fun, after all? Our New World beginner’s guide is a great place to start if you’re keen to get into Amazon’s open-world game.