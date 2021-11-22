New World devs offer context over recent endgame changes

New World got its 1.1 update last week, ushering in a new weapon, enemy type, and various other bits and pieces to the MMORPG. However, shortly after it went live fans started reporting endgame-adjusting changes that appeared to have been added, too, with some raising concerns about a perceived increase to grind and things becoming tougher for solo players. Now, Amazon Games has posted a new dev blog offering some context to the endgame changes rolled out.

“Recently changes were made to the Elite POIs in the endgame zones and it is clear to us that proper context wasn’t delivered on why those changes were made,” developer Berserker Mike explains on the game’s forums. “Our goal is to have a variety of areas that players can go to for crafting materials and gear. But with new gear and equipment, we want players to be challenged.

“Our vision for endgame is multi-faceted, and includes Outpost Rush and Wars, Invasions and Arenas, 60+ Corrupted breaches, 60+ Elite POIs and named creatures, and Expeditions, with more to come in the future,” the devs adds, explaining that there won’t be one, single source for “best in slot”. Instead, he explains, the team’s desire is to encourage players to engage with various different activities.

The good news for those who have been a bit frustrated by the recent endgame changes is that the devs are “actively looking into” the balance of endgame activities and rewards, so it’s possible we could see things adjusted again soon. For example, the team is monitoring the creation and use of orbs in expeditions – New World’s instanced, five-player dungeons – and it sounds like some changes tying into these are on the way.

“We believe Expeditions should be a big part of your endgame loop and will be taking steps towards incorporating them in the near future so please look for updates in the coming months,” Beserker Mike says. The dev adds that the team is currently looking into an issue with Elite chests and their drop rates, “so the journey into harder content is rewarding”.

