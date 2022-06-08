Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds tier list June 2022 for classes and familiars

When it comes to putting together a Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds tier list, we have focused not just on the character, but which companion you should choose, too. It’s a mysterious world of adventure and having the right power and strength to lead the way is very important.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a meaty MMORPG and due to the size of the game, you want to concentrate on bolstering one class, which makes your choice a big one. Then, of course, there’s the familiar system which gives you a companion to support you along the way. Here’s who we suggest for the best class and familiar picks to ensure your adventure is thrilling, your battles are intense, and your wins are sensational.

Before we get into the Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds tier list, we have a handy guide to the system requirements for PC to make sure you’ve got everything you need to jump into this free-to-play game.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds classes tier list

In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, you must save the world from destruction and for this to be possible, you want the strongest characters leading the way. Fortunately, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds has an eclectic choice of characters each boasting different abilities, strengths, and powers.

Of course, with any tier list, there’s a lot of personal choice when it comes to picking your character, but we recommend the following list based on their overall ability. Being a MMORPG means there’s a big focus on attack and damage, so jump into our classes tier list below to see where that leaves the characters of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds in the rankings.

The Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds classes tier list is:

SS – Swordsman

S – Witch

A – Destroyer

B – Rogue, Engineer

NI NO KUNI: CROSS WORLDS FAMILIARS TIER LIST

A feature in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is its familiar system. Familiars are a selection of Pokémon-style loyal friends that aid you on your journey. Each familiar comes with its own set of unique skills and you can equip up to three at a time – once you’ve leveled up and opened the ability to do so, that is.

There are five elemental familiars to choose from: fire, water, earth, light, and darkness, each with their own set of abilities. Familiars can be obtained via hatching familiar eggs or by using the Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds summoning system. The higher their level of rarity means the lower the level of probability is to acquire them. Our tier list outlines the familiars you want to keep an eye out for.

The Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds familiars tier list is:

SS – Hippocampus, Hog-Goblin, Mite, Oroboros, Petal, Sparkee, Splisher

S – Crab-O-Lantern, Dinoceros, Flutterby, Molten Lion, Shrimpaler, Suiryu, Tumbelemur

A – Arachnes, Bunnybot, Byrde, Crowhaek, Draggle, Penguicorn, Rimu, Stagthorn

B – Disbeleaf, Ebon Taurex, Hooray, Jabber, Naja, Petromaton, Prince of Whales, Rambunctious, Ruff, Whambat, Worker Bumbler

C – Bonehead, Madragorer, Pipsqueak, Shellraiser, Sillymander, Stitcher, Taurex

That’s it for our Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds tier list. If you’re after more, we’ve also put together a guide to the latest Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds codes that can unlock you a bunch of in-game freebies.