When is Nightingale coming out? PC release times

When is Nightingale coming out? As the fantasy game barrels towards us, here’s everything you need to know about Nightingale’s release times in your region and when you can hit play on PC Steam Early Access.

Nightingale‘s intriguing world is ready to open itself up and invite players in for the first time, and survival games fans are understandably hyped to begin exploring its fantastical world. We hope you’re ready to get crafting in the Fae Realm — we certainly are.

Nightingale release time

The Nightingale release time is 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT / 7pm CEST on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, on Steam Early Access.

Thanks to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) from the game’s official account, we know the exact times. After Early Access, the full release should arrive within a year, with tweaks based on community feedback and performance sure to arrive with it.

This Nightingale launch date is actually earlier than it was supposed to be, which came as a welcome surprise after the game had originally been delayed several times after targeting a 2022 release. Good things come to those who wait, in this instance.

When PCGamesN played the Nightingale preview, it left a strong impression on us, with a wondrous shared world and unique aesthetics lending themselves to a memorable experience — even if it did struggle to distinguish itself from similar games like Palworld at times. Fans of fantasy games who enjoy working hard for materials and community are the most primed to have a blast, and we can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks post-release.

