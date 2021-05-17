No Man’s Sky’s second expedition starts today

No Man’s Sky players are embarking on the space game’s second seasonal ‘expedition’. The shared experience system first launched in April with the Pioneers Expedition, and today sees the start of the Beachhead Expedition, which developer Hello Games says is “a journey with a very different pace and structure” to the first.
“We are very excited to explore the gameplay and stories that this new mode gives us the chance to create,” the developers write in an update post. “Once again, players will start from a new save and all on the same planet.” From there, No Man’s Sky pilots will follow a guided plot that takes them through a new batch of story content, challenges, and rewards.
“Alongside the new Expedition, Nada and Polo’s regular research effort aboard the Space Anomaly has shifted into a new gear,” Hello Games hints mysteriously. “Priest Entity Nada has detected something thought impossible: a fluctuation in history already written. A new pattern is emerging in the stories of the ancient Gek, Korvax, and Vy’keen.”
The Beachhead Expedition arrives alongside a new supporting patch, 3.40. Here’s the changelog:
— Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) May 17, 2021
- The second Expedition, Beachhead, begins today. We hope you enjoy the surprises it has in store.
- Added a new class of procedural upgrade module for the starship Launch Thrusters.
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect text labels on Communications Stations.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Exosuit boot sequence from playing correctly in Expeditions mode.
- Fixed an issue that could cause asteroids to intersect with player fleets.
- Fixed an issue that allowed secondary ships to be summoned when they were out of fuel.
- Fixed an issue that caused some UI screens to be positioned incorrectly when using an ultrawide monitor.
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect camera positioning while interacting with a number of objects.
- Fixed an issue that prevented a number of Quicksilver titles from unlocking in Creative Mode.
- Fixed an exploit that could allow players to bypass protections against building in other player’s bases.
- Fixed a crash related to terrain tesselation.
- Fixed a crash related to saving base data.
- Fixed an Xbox-specific crash related to memory management.