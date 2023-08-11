Buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 GPU and get Overwatch 2: Invasion free

The Overwatch 2 PvE mode has finally arrived, and Nvidia has just announced a new GeForce RTX 40 series bundle to coincide with the launch. Now, for a limited time, Nvidia laptops and graphics cards come with the DLC and a bunch of other Overwatch 2 goodies.

Starting August 11, every purchase of a current generation Nvidia GPU from the flagship GeForce RTX 4090, right down to the budget-leaning RTX 4060, qualifies for the bundle.

Here’s what the Overwatch 2: Invasion Ultimate GeForce RTX 40 series bundle contains:

Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions Vigilante Sojourn Legendary Skin* Sojourn Hero Unlock*

Premium Battle Pass

20 Battle Passs Tier Skips

The C-455 Sharpshooter Cassidy Legendary Skin

The K-2000 Blademaster Kiriko Legendary Skin

3,000 Overwatch Coins *Earned by completing Story Missions



Of all the eligible pixel pushers, we’d most strongly recommend picking up the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. It’s got more than enough horsepower to meet the Overwatch 2 system requirements and then some, allowing you to turn up the game’s settings and enjoy a sky-high frame rate too.

