Buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 GPU and get Overwatch 2: Invasion free

For a limited time, Nvidia is partnering with Blizzard to bundle GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards with free copies of Overwatch 2: Invasion.

The Overwatch 2 PvE mode has finally arrived, and Nvidia has just announced a new GeForce RTX 40 series bundle to coincide with the launch. Now, for a limited time, Nvidia laptops and graphics cards come with the DLC and a bunch of other Overwatch 2 goodies.

Starting August 11, every purchase of a current generation Nvidia GPU from the flagship GeForce RTX 4090, right down to the budget-leaning RTX 4060, qualifies for the bundle.

Here’s what the Overwatch 2: Invasion Ultimate GeForce RTX 40 series bundle contains:

  • Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions
    • Vigilante Sojourn Legendary Skin*
    • Sojourn Hero Unlock*
  • Premium Battle Pass
  • 20 Battle Passs Tier Skips
  • The C-455 Sharpshooter Cassidy Legendary Skin
  • The K-2000 Blademaster Kiriko Legendary Skin
  • 3,000 Overwatch Coins
    • *Earned by completing Story Missions

Of all the eligible pixel pushers, we’d most strongly recommend picking up the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. It’s got more than enough horsepower to meet the Overwatch 2 system requirements and then some, allowing you to turn up the game’s settings and enjoy a sky-high frame rate too.

Check out our Overwatch 2 tier list if you need a refresher on where the meta’s at for competitive play. We’ve also got all the details on the OW2 Season 6 update too, with detailed patch notes.

Samuel Willetts spends his time poring over the latest developments from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. Failing that, you'll find him tinkering with his Steam Deck. He's previously written for PC Gamer, T3, and TopTenReviews.

