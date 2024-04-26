Two classic Blizzard games headline new Nvidia GeForce Now additions

Two certified classics – Diablo 2 and Starcraft 2 – are landing as new GeForce Now games this week as 16 games in total are added to Nvidia’s streaming service. Nvidia’s GeForce Now is a great way to play your games if you don’t quite meet the hardware requirements to play them natively, or if you want to have access to your library on the go.

Contenders for the best PC games ever, regardless of their age, Diablo 2 and Starcraft 2 are coming to GeForce now as part of the recent Battle.Net integration. Nvidia is working to bring as many Battle.Net games to its streaming platform as possible, and it doesn’t stop with these retro beauties. In the case of Diablo 2, though, only the Resurrected remake is coming to GeForce Now.

Diablo 3 and Starcraft Remastered are also part of the latest wave of games coming to the cloud streaming service. You’ll be able to access the games by linking your GeForce Now and Battle.Net accounts, much like how it currently works for GOG and other storefronts.

Among the other new games are the Steam release of Dead Island 2 and the early access release of Manor Lords. If you’re unsure about whether Nvidia GeForce Now is right for you, it recently introduced day passes to experience what a Priority or Ultimate membership offers over its free tier.

Here is the full list of games from the latest Nvidia GeForce Now update:

Dead Island 2 (Steam)

(Steam) Bellwright (Steam)

(Steam) Phantom Fury (Steam)

(Steam) Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure (Steam)

(Steam) Age of Water (Steam)

(Steam) Manor Lords (Steam)

(Steam) 9-Bit Armies: A Bit Too Far (Steam)

(Steam) Diablo II: Resurrected (Battle.Net)

(Battle.Net) Diablo III (Battle.Net)

(Battle.Net) Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage (Steam)

(Steam) Islands of Insight (Steam)

(Steam) Metaball (Steam)

(Steam) StarCraft Remastered (Battle.Net)

(Battle.Net) StarCraft II (Battle.Net)

(Battle.Net) Stargate: Timekeepers (Steam)

(Steam) Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (Steam)

All games must be owned on an eligible platform, subscribing to Nvidia GeForce Now does not offer free access to any of the games included in the service.

If your system is outdated, and you don’t want to use cloud services to keep your hobby alive, we can show you how to build a gaming PC and get yourself a rig that’s capable of tackling any modern games.