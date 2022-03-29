Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU review round up

After a small delay, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is finally here to bring home the title of the best graphics card to team green, complete with RTX 3090 Ti review aplenty. It’s the company’s most powerful pixel pusher to date, but you’ll need to fork over a pretty penny to pick it up, as its $2,000 USD price tag means it costs as much as an entire gaming PC.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti wields the full power of the GA102 GPU die, boasting impressive specs such as 10,752 CUDA cores and a factory boost clock of 1.86GHz. Given how powerful the apex Ampere graphics card is, it has no trouble driving the best gaming monitors, regardless of their resolution or refresh rate, as you’ll no doubt realise reading any RTX 3090 Ti review.

However, some enthusiasts might find the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti’s performance levels disappointing, as it only offers a 10%-ish leap over the RTX 3090. You’ll also have to contend with a dongle spoiling your case’s aesthetic unless you upgrade to one of the best power supplies, as it’s the first GPU to feature the new PCIe Gen5 16-pin power connector.

Depending on the games you play, this new graphics card could help you boost fps. Here’s a round-up of reviews for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU:

GamersNexus: So Many Watts / The most power hungry card we’ve tested

Guru3D: An enchanting product / The release overall feels too costly and a little late with Hopper architecture just being announced though

Hardware Unboxed: Milking Buyers’ Wallets / It’s an eighteenth month-old product that’s 18 months late to the party

Linus Tech Tips: Nvidia missed the memo / People will buy it (but please don’t)

TechRadar: The even bigger BFGPU / The higher price just isn’t justified by the performance increase

We don’t expect many people to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, nor recommend most people spend their money on it. While it may be the fastest GPU on the market right now, new RTX 4000 and AMD RDNA 3 graphics cards will likely dethrone it when they launch later this year.