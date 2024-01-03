Nvidia is flying close to the sun with these RTX 40 Super teasers

Nvidia has teased the imminent arrival of its RTX 40 Super series of graphics cards via its own GeForce X (Twitter) account. With the latest generation of GeForce GPUs having long been rumored to arrive this January, Nvidia has finally itself hinted at just how short a time we’ll have to wait.

The tease is just that, though, with Nvidia simply updating the profile and header images of its @NvidiaGeForce X account with an image of a graphics card set against the sun rising behind an image of the earth. It’s clearly an homage to the several scenes in Superman films – but most specifically the most recent Zak Snyder/Henry Cavil incarnation in Man of Steel – that show the laser-eyed man himself flying above the earth.

Beyond evoking this iconic image, though, there are no words or numbers attached to the card to indicate what models we might expect or exactly when the cards will arrive. However, multiple previous rumors have already suggested we can expect an RTX 4070 Super, an RTX 4070 Ti Super, and an RTX 4080 Super and for them to arrive in the next few weeks.

As for the performance we can expect from these best graphics card hopefuls, again it’s all based on rumors so far but it’s looking like the RTX 4080 Super will use the same AD103 GPU as the RTX 4080 but with more of the chip enabled. Plus, it will get 4GB of extra VRAM.

As for the RTX 4070 Ti Super, it could also use the AD103 but a more reduced-feature version, or it could use the AD104 of the existing RTX 4070 Ti. Either way, CUDA core number rumors suggest it will receive a 10% boost in capability.

Rounding out the set will be the RTX 4070 Super, which most crucially is expected to receive a bump in VRAM, giving it 16GB rather than 12GB.

Whatever the new RTX 40 Super series actually ends up being, we’ll be ready with reviews of the new cards come launch day and will also be on hand for their launch, which is expected to coincide with CES 2024 next week. In the meantime, you can find our choice of the current cream of the GPU crop in our best graphics card guide.