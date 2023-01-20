Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti GPU may only offer RTX 3070 performance

The RTX 4060 Ti looks set to be the next Nvidia Geforce GPU, but rumours suggest it’ll only pack the same punch as an RTX 3070. Additional reports also hint that’ll cost below $500 USD, meaning it could still cost a lot more than its predecessor.

Price matters when it comes to the best graphics card race, and Nvidia arguably needs to pick up the pace. At the moment, the company is seemingly hellbent on producing powerhouse GPUs, as even the RTX 4070 Ti is only a midrange contender by name. We’d like to think that would change with the like of the RTX 4060 Ti and its non-Ti sibling, but insider whispers paint a worrying picture.

According to reliable GPU leaker Kopite7kimi, the RTX 4060 Ti provides the same performance as an RTX 3070 – a card released in 2020 with a $499 USD MSRP. Worse still, sources close to MyDrivers claim the entry-level graphics card will “enter the market in the price range below $500,” which implies it’ll cost more than RTX 3060 Ti (via Videocardz).

Like it or not, most RTX 4000 cards will likely cost significantly more than Ampere, but RTX 4060 Ti performance could leave a bad taste in the mouth of enthusiasts. Typically, new SKUs are able to punch two tiers above their name, with the RTX 4080 edging ahead of the RTX 3090 Ti in some benchmarks.

If the RTX 4060 Ti is on par with the RTX 3070, it’ll be up to features like DLSS 3 and frame generation to serve as a selling point. Of course, it’s worth noting the green team’s AI upscaler will only benefit compatible games, rather than your entire Steam library. if Forspoken system requirements are anything to go by, the card may struggle to run new releases like the Square Enix RPG at 1440p 60fps, but that particular example is hopefully a one-off.

As always, it’s best to take the latest RTX 4060 Ti rumours with a grain of salt, as Nvidia hasn’t made any official announcements. The company also notoriously changes its mind at last minute, so initial specs aren’t remotely set in stone. There’s every chance we’ll even see the RTX 4070 arrive first, as a Galax box leak hints that it’s already on the cards.