Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti could share same clock speed as RTX 4070 Ti

Looks like the RTX 4060 Ti could have something in common with the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, as leaked specs suggest the GPU features the same base clock speed. Custom variants will allegedly also wield a boost clock that’s only 75MHz lower than its sibling, overclocked variants may actually match its top-end speeds.

Not to sound like a broken record, but we’re still waiting for a cheaper mid-range Nvidia RTX GPU to enter the best graphics card race. Our Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti review praises the gaming PC giant’s latest release, its price means it’s a 70-series card by name alone. Naturally, that leaves us eagerly waiting for an RTX 4070 release date announcement, but the latest rumours actually revolve around the RTX 4060 Ti.

According to TechPowerUp’s GPU database editor, T4CFantasy, the RTX 4070 Ti may come armed with 2,310MHz base clock speeds, just like the RTX 4070 Ti. The 60-series card’s boost clock falls slightly short, but “premium” overclocked cards could reach 2,685MHz. Of course, previous RTX 4070 whispers allude to the 70-series card having a 1,920MHz base clock, meaning it’s potentially slightly slower than its 4060 Ti counterpart.

The leaker also says the Ti variant will use an AD106 GPU, unlike the non-Ti variant that’ll allegedly use an AD107 chip. That should mean it’ll boast 4,352 CUDA cores, while the RTX 4060 may offer 3,072.

As always, we’d advise taking any GeForce RTX graphics card rumours with a grain of salt. However, there’s a chance the RTX 4070 will launch this April, and a Gigabyte leak suggests the RTX 4060 is on the cards. Therefore, it’d make a lot of sense if a Ti model was also in the works, especially given Nvidia’s product practices as of late.