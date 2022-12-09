Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU seemingly borrows specs from RTX 3070

New Nvidia RTX 4070 specs rumours are making the rounds, and the midrange graphics card seemingly shares similarities with the RTX 3070. While the GPU will likely roll into town with a beefier Lovelace sibling, the SKU might also boast the same VRAM configuration as the upcoming RTX 4070 Ti.

Nvidia’s next-gen plans are ever-evolving, and the green team keeps changing its mind about RTX 4070 specs. Unlike the RTX 4080 12GB model, the best graphics card contender isn’t cancelled, but it’s probably not the same GPU previously described by RTX 4000 whispers.

According to reliable leaker Kopite7kimi, the RTX 4070 wields 5,888 CUDA cores, just like the RTX 3070. Rather than letting the RTX 4070 Ti steal all the thunder, the card will apparently use the same 192-bit memory bus paired with 12GB GDDR6X VRAM, in place of the previously rumoured 10GB setup.

The RTX 4000 series is undeniably power-hungry, but Kopite7kimi says the RTX 4070 could break ranks in terms of requirements. The card allegedly comes with a 250W TDP, so you won’t need to reinvest in the best power supply to satiate its needs. That said, that figure is only 35W less than the rumoured Ti-variant, and the difference might not be worth the performance trade-off for some players.

Naturally, it’s always best to take graphics card rumours with a grain of salt, especially since Nvidia keeps changing its mind. That said, players are still waiting for an affordable AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT rival, and pricing is currently harming the RTX 4080. We’ll no doubt hear something about GeForce GPUs during CES 2023 next month, but all signs point towards either an RTX 4050 laptop reveal or an official RTX 4070 Ti unveiling.