Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti images provide a glimpse at upcoming GPU

Pictures of the AD104 GPU that'll seemingly live within the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti have surfaced, and its half the size of the RTX 4090 chip

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU next to GeForce graphics card with blurred Nvidia wallpaper

Published:

Gaming hardwareNvidia

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is seemingly on the horizon, and photos of the graphics card’s AD104 GPU are making the rounds online. The chip was originally supposed to dwell within the cancelled RTX 4080 12GB, but it’ll now power the green team’s midrange Lovelace offering.

Earlier this week, Gigabyte accidentally confirmed the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti via an EEC filing. Custom model names for the card also provide an idea of what to physically expect, as the listing mentions Aorus, Aero, and Eagle variants.

Now, thanks to MEGAsizeGPU on Twitter, we now know what’s lurking within the RTX 4070 Ti’s innards, as closeups of the AD104 GPU reveal its size and design (via Videocardz). The chip in question should be a full-fat variant, boasting 7,680 CUDA cores, 60 ray tracing cores, and 240 Tensor cores, just like the defunct RTX 4080 12GB.

Tweet by MEGAsizeGPU with RTX 4070 Ti GPU attached

In terms of footprint, the AD104 GPU should measure in at 295 mm² – around half the size of Nvidia’s AD102 chip. The die’s smaller design is accompanied by a narrower 192-bit memory bus that supports up to 12GB VRAM, which should ultimately be what the RTX 4070 Ti ends up using.

It’s early days for Nvidia’s Lovelace lineup, and we’ll no doubt see more models join the best graphics card race in 2023. We’ve already caught word of an RTX 4050 laptop GPU, and a scaled-down AD104 will likely end up in the eventual RTX 4070.

That said, Nvidia is seemingly still clutching onto its RTX 3000 series, as it reportedly just discontinued its popular RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 cards to focus on Ampere. This might mean you’ll need to wait a while for an RTX 4060, as an entry-level Lovelace contender would likely send last-gen entries into retirement.

