Nvidia RTX 4080 12GB performance mirrors RTX 3090 Ti without DLSS 3.0

Details on Nvidia RTX 4080 12GB performance levels are slowly trickling out from team green, ahead of the GeForce graphics card’s release date. While we already had some general idea of how this RTX 4000 GPU would stack up, new benchmarks have come to light that help paint a more detailed picture.

In a bid to spread the good word of Nvidia DLSS 3.0, team green shared some benchmarks of how the upscaling technology benefits the entire RTX 4000 series. In addition to explaining how the feature works, the company was happy to throw up some benchmarks, which included details on RTX 4080 12GB performance.

These charts further confirm that the Nvidia RTX 4080 12GB GPU performance falls behind the 16GB model, but also indicates that it offers native rendering performance close to the company’s previous best graphics card, the RTX 3090 Ti. It mostly manages to keep up with the former flagship in games like Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, but falls behind in others, such as A Plague Tale: Requiem.

However, the RTX 4080 12GB enjoys a sizeable lead once Frame Generation is enabled, the main feature separating Nvidia DLSS 3.0 from earlier versions. As we noted in our RTX 4090 review, it’s astounding just how much it can help boost fps.

Both the RTX 4080 12GB and 16GB are set to launch in November, and will start at $899 USD. Before you rush to bookmark a potential pore-order page, we’d suggest seeing how well AMD RDNA 3 GPUs compete against these cards.