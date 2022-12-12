Yes, an Nvidia RTX 4090 gaming laptop GPU is apparently coming

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is a beastly graphics card, but that seemingly isn’t going to stop brands from cramming it into a gaming laptop. Fresh retailer leaks suggest that an upcoming HP Omen range will wield GPUs from across the RTX 4000 board, and high-end Lovelace cards are reportedly invited to the portable party.

If you’ve already checked out our Nvidia RTX 4090 review, you’ll know that the best graphics card contender is a goliath. Sure, the GPU’s excessive cooling and chonky shroud contribute to its bulk stature, but the setup is necessary when you consider its ravenous power requirements.

Despite this, Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile GPUs are allegedly a thing, as a new leak explicitly mentions the SKU. Spotted by Momomo_us, an early retail listing screenshot namedrops the flagship alongside three other Lovelace options, but weirdly omits the RTX 4050 mentioned by previous rumours.

According to the listing, both the RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 will pack 8GB VRAM, while the RTX 4080 will scale things back to 12GB compared to its desktop counterpart. The same rule applies with the RTX 4090 mobile GPU, as it’s apparently armed with 16GB, but there’s no word on other specs like CUDA core count and TDP.

Before you get too excited, it’s always worth taking any pre-release graphics card rumours with a grain of salt, especially since Nvidia likes changing its mind. Even if the leak holds true, the RTX 4090 within HP’s next best gaming laptop won’t trade blows with an actual desktop card. In fact, the green team will likely use the RTX 4080’s AD104 GPU to create the new top-end mobile SKU, and specs could be capped further to protect battery life and prevent volcanic temperatures