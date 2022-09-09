Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU could leave RTX 3090 Ti in the dust

New RTX 4000 leaked benchmarks have popped up online, and the RTX 4090 is reportedly 90% faster than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. The next-gen GPU stats match up with previous claims, with rumours previously citing double speeds in TimeSpy Extreme.

Spotted by Twitter user 9550pro, the RTX 4090 benchmark originally popped up in a Chiphell post, but has now been deleted. Tested using 3DMark, the RTX 4000 GPU seemingly achieves a score of 20,192 – slightly higher than the 19K suggested by earlier rumours.



Image credit: 9550pro

The RTX 4000 leak also includes clock speed stats, and they could be considered abnormal. It’s believed the RTX 4090 features a 2,520MHz boost clock, but the leaked benchmarks list a lofty 3,015MHz. Comparatively, the RTX 3090 Ti maxes out 1,860MHz, so its successor could leave it truly in the dust.

As with all RTX 4000 performance leaks, we’d advise ingesting the above benchmarks with the usual grain of salt. The RTX 4090 will undoubtedly fight for the best graphics card crown upon release, but we’ll need to test it for ourselves to paint a true performance picture.

RTX 4000 announcement

Thankfully, it looks like Nvidia is about to spill all its next-gen secrets, as an RTX 4000 announcement is scheduled for this month. The green team’s “Project Beyond” event lines up with CEO Jensen Huang’s GTC 2022 keynote, so it’s likely we’ll hear all about the RTX 4090 and the company’s future plans.

That said, there’s still a chance only the RTX 4090 will arrive this year, as Nvidia is supposedly struggling to decide on final RTX 4070 specs. In addition, we might end up with two RTX 4080 flavours releasing at the same time, as two VRAM variants appear to be on the cards.