Nvidia RTX 4090 prices on Newegg are surprisingly reasonable

A bunch of Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card prices are now online, and custom models may be available for MSRP. While overclocked GPUs will set you back a chunk more than the green team’s Founders Edition, the new listings suggest we’ll see RTX 4000 options with reasonable price tags attached.

Newegg currently has eight RTX 4090 GPUs listed, ranging from $1,599 to $1,999 USD. The page includes variants by MSI, Asus, and Gigabyte, and each vendor seemingly has a card that matches Nvidia’s MSRP. The page also includes a bunch of higher-priced overclocked models, but there’s only $50 of a difference between a regular Gaming Trio and the souped-up Gaming Trio X.

If you’re already planning on paying a wad more for a custom RTX 4090, then you’re probably already eyeing up Newegg’s MSI SUPRIM Liquid X. For just over $150 more than MSRP, you’ll be able to grab an overclocked GPU powerhouse that comes with an AIO cooler, so kitting out the best gaming PC might make your wallet whimper rather than scream.

We’d normally advise taking any word of RTX 4000 price with a grain of salt, but Newegg isn’t the only site with live RTX 4090 prices. Retailers like Bestbuy also already have custom cards listed, and pricing appears to match.

The RTX 4090 could snatch the best graphics card crown, but price may play a huge role when it comes to uptake. Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, claims that RTX 3000 is still “part of the new family,” so older Ampere GPUs will potentially keep the seat warm for both the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060.

That said, opting for an older GeForce RTX graphics card comes with a big caveat, as it means missing out on Nvidia DLSS 3.0. The new version of the upscaler aims to boost fps and fidelity using AI frame generation, and the tech could help make 4K gameplay a standard on PC.