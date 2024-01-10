This one in a million Nvidia RTX 4080 Super could be yours for free

The recent reveal of the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super was a welcome surprise, especially given its more appealing price point and improved performance over the base RTX 4080. Now, you can win this unique signed GPU in a giveaway simply by responding to a post on Twitter (X).

Early signs suggest that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super will easily fit in among the best graphics cards, and it’s launching at a lower price point ($999) than the card it is replacing ($1,199).

While the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super hasn’t yet hit retail shelves, you can already win your very own Founder’s Edition card, signed by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. We’re hoping he refuses to sign any others just the make this a real conversation starter with your friends.

Better still, all you’ll need to do is reply to this post on Twitter (X) using #RTXSUPER while also liking the original post. This is a nice change of pace from the usual multi-entry system that requires you to hand over your email and visit site after site to earn entries.

The terms and conditions of the competition show that Nvidia is also accepting entries across other social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram but there is only one RTX 4080 Super to be won. This page also lists further rules such as what nations are eligible for entry. Winners of the competition will be announced on the competition page by February 29, 2024.

You can also enter a separate competition if you attending CES by visiting the Nvidia booth or the booths of approved partners listed in the rules. For this competition, there is the chance to win an RTX 4080 Super, a conference pass to GTC 2024 with a hotel stay, or a conference pass to GTC 2024 and a Jetson developer kit.

Stick with us for more CES 2024 updates including live hands-on impressions from the show floor in Las Vegas.