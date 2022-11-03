Former PSVR exclusive Iron Man VR jumps to Oculus Quest 2 today

Iron Man VR is undoubtedly up there with VR’s more surprising Oculus Quest 2 ports. Formerly one of Sony’s biggest first-party PlayStation VR (PSVR) exclusives back in 2020, last month brought news that Meta had acquired the Marvel adaptation’s developer, Camouflaj. As part of this deal, Iron Man VR was confirmed for Quest 2, and it’s available now.

Boosting its claim as the best VR headset, Quest 2 now lets you step directly into the shoes of Tony Stark with this first-person action game. An original adventure, this takes place five years after Stark Industries stopped manufacturing weapons, in a timeline where Tony’s publicly revealed his superhero identity.

It’s worth noting that Iron Man VR is seemingly separate from EA Motive’s recently announced Iron Man game, which was announced back in September. It doesn’t tie into other recent Marvel games, either. That’s no surprise with Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers, but you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise with Sony’s Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – which came to PC back in August.

While Connect 2022 mainly focused on its Meta Quest Pro reveal, Iron Man VR wasn’t the only gaming surprise during Meta’s conference. Chiefly, Microsoft announced plans to launch Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Quest 2 via Xbox Cloud Gaming, adding flatscreen games like Halo Infinite. We also got release dates for Among Us VR (November 10) and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 (December 1), so there’s plenty to keep VR fans going.