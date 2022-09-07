Oculus Quest 2 successor, Project Cambria, could pop up next month

A Project Cambria reveal could be on the cards for next month, as the Oculus Quest 2 successor will likely pop up at an October Meta Connect digital event

Mark Zuckerberg wearing Oculus Quest headset

Published:

Gaming hardware | Oculus

Project Cambria, the metaverse-focused Oculus Quest 2 successor, might be revealed next month, as Meta just announced a one-day virtual event. Taking place on October 11, the Connect conference lines up with release date details teased previously by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, meaning we could get a solid Quest Pro release date and a glimpse at the company’s next VR headset.

Zuckerberg previously revealed that Project Cambria would join the Oculus Quest 2 in October on an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast (via UploadVR) To hammer home the idea that the Quest Pro is coming next month, the CEO shared an off-centre selfie wearing a black VR headset on Faebook with the caption “See you at Meta Connect on Oct 11.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing Project Cambria VR headset

To drum up hype for the potential Project Cambria reveal, there’s now a Meta Connect site, complete with a countdown timer. A blurb on the page says the event will explore “the building of the metaverse and the future of augmented and virtual reality,” adding further probability to the Quest Pro’s presence.

It’s worth reiterating that the Quest Pro isn’t just a device for VR gaming. In fact, Zuckerberg seemingly views the VR headset as a work PC and laptop replacement, rather than just a portal for virtual games. That’s not to say you can’t mess around with Beat Saber and other Meta Store releases, but the fact it costs around three Quest 2 headsets means you’re potentially better off waiting for the Oculus Quest 3.

The Oculus Quest 2 is still one of the best VR headset options on the market, but a recent price hike means it now costs more. Valve’s latest Hardware survey also suggests a Steam VR user decrease, so perhaps the arrival of a new headset can give Meta a second wind, providing the rumoured Pico 4 rival doesn’t step in and snatch more players.

More Oculus stories

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of old gaming PCs but is happy to remove his retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs and CPUs. He also covers the Oculus Quest 2.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN