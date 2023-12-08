Hideo Kojima teams up with filmmaker Jordan Peele for new horror, OD

The Game Awards and Hideo Kojima are becoming synonymous with one another, so we weren’t surprised when a trailer for his new game with Xbox Studios dropped. While not a lot of information was revealed about the game called OD, the trailer and Kojima’s appearance with horror director/comedian Jordan Peele gave us some idea of what to expect.

The trailer definitely makes OD seem like a horror game. Featuring actors and actresses Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier, the trailer features close-ups of their faces while they give mysterious, passionate monologues before concluding with Lillis screaming as someone – or something – opens a door.

Following the trailer, Kojima made a not-so-surprise appearance to discuss OD through a translator; and while we didn’t get much information, when asked what kind of game he’s making, Kojima replied:

“I like to challenge new, groundbreaking things. This one, with the help of Xbox Game Studios and using their Cloud Gaming technology we’re doing this together to make something immersive and something no one has seen before. It is a game, but at the same time it’s a movie and a new form of media.”

The real surprise appearance was when horror director and comedian extraordinaire Jordan Peele popped out of a misty door to reveal his collaboration with Kojima. The director of NOPE (which gave me nightmares), Peele said “I just want to stress that what this man is building here is unlike any other game.”

If I had to guess, we’re going to be waiting a while before we get any more information on OD, and even longer before we hear a release date – let alone get our hands on the game-movie hybrid experience. If you can’t wait to dive into something though, why not check out our list of upcoming games to draw on some inspiration.

